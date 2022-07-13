‘Secret Invasion’: ‘Black Panther’ Martin Freeman Confirms Return to Series

In an interview with Radio Times, Martin Freeman (‘The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey’) confirmed that he will participate in the series ‘Secret Invasion‘, reprising his role from the long ‘black Panther‘.

The information had already been leaked a few months ago, when the star Samuel L. Jackson missed the participation of freeman on the project, though his return has yet to be previously announced.

“Yea, [eu vou participar da série]. I think it should be a secret, right? Not to embarrass Samuel [L. Jackson], I’m not going to say he got it wrong and confused me with Sam Rockwell. So yes I will show up [na série].”

please note that freeman plays the character Everett Ross in the MCU, who has already appeared in ‘Captain America: Civil War‘ and ‘black Panther‘. In addition, the actor will also reprise his role in the highly anticipated ‘Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever‘.

The cast of ‘Secret Invasion‘ will also feature the return of Ben Mendelsohn (Stalks) and Cobie Smulders (Maria Hill), in addition to introducing Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Carmen Egame, Christopher McDonald and Killian Scott.

The production should be inspired by the comics of the same name, which show Fury (Jackson) and Talos (Mendelsohn), the leader of the Skrulls, during an alien invasion of Earth.

Enjoy watching:

The series will have six episodes, which still do not have a premiere date on disney+.

Don’t forget to watch: