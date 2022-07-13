See the list of 2022 Emmy nominees

The most important award on American television already has its nominees for 2022. The Emmy Awards, which have taken place since 1949, announced the candidates for the statuettes in the categories early this Tuesday afternoon (12). Melissa Fumero and JB Smoove presented the list live on the award’s official website. The award ceremony will take place on September 12.

Best Variety and Talk Show

“The Daily Show With Trevor Noah” (Comedy Central)

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” (ABC)

“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” (HBO)

“Late Night With Seth Meyers” (NBC)

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (CBS)

Competition Programs

“The Amazing Race” (CBS)

“Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls” (Prime Video)

“Nailed It!” (Netflix)

“Rupaul’s Drag Race” (Netflix)

“Top Chef” (Bravo)

best comedy series

“Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

“Barry” (HBO)

“Curb Your Enthusiasm” (HBO)

“Hack” (HBO)

“The Marvalous Mrs. Maisel” (Prime Video)

“Only Murders in the Building” (Star+)

“Ted Lasso” (Apple TV)

“What We Do in the Shadows” (FX)

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Donald Glover, “Atlanta” (FX)

Bill Hader, “Barry” (HBO)

Nicholas Hoult, “The Great” (Hulu)

Steve Martin, “Only Murders In The Building” (Star+)

Martin Short, “Only Murders In The Building” (Star+)

Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV)

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Ms. Maisel” (Prime Video)

Fifth Brunson, “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant” (HBO)

Elle Fanning, “The Great” (Hulu)

Issa Rae, “Insecure” (HBO)

Jean Smart, “Hacks” (HBO)

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”

Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary”

Kate McKinnon, “Saturday Night Live”

Sarah Niles, “Ted Lasso”

Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary”

Juno Temple, “Ted Lasso”

Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan, “Barry”

Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso”

Toheeb Jimoh, “Ted Lasso”

Nick Mohammed, “Ted Lasso”

Tony Shalhoub, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Tyler James Williams, “Abbott Elementary”

Henry Winkler, “Barry”

Bowen Yang, “Saturday Night Live”

Best Direction in a Comedy Series

Hiro Murai – “New Jazz”, ep. from “Atlanta”

Bill Hader – “710N”, ep. from “Barry”

Lucia Aniello – “There Will Be Blood”, ep. from “Hacks”

Cherien Dabis – “The Boy From 6B”, ep. from “Only Murders In The Building”

Jamie Babbit – “True Crime”, ep. from “Only Murders In The Building”

MJ Delaney – “No Weddings And A Funeral”, ep. from “Ted Lasso”

Mary Lou Belli – “Baby Daddy Groundhog Day”, ep. from “The Ms. Pat Show”

Best Drama Series

“Better Call Saul” (Netflix)

“Euphoria” (HBO)

“Ozark” (Netflix)

“Rupture” (Apple TV)

“Round 6” (Netflix)

“Stranger Things” (Netflix)

“Succession” (HBO)

“Yellowjackets” (Paramount+)

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve” (BBC America)

Laura Linney, “Ozark” (Netflix)

Melanine Lynskey, “Yellowjackets” (Paramount+)

Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve” (BBC America)

Reese Witherspoon, “The Morning Show” (Apple TV)

Zendaya, “Euphoria” (HBO)

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, “Ozark” (Netflix)

Brian Cox, “Succession” (HBO)

Lee Jung-jae, “Round 6” (Netflix)

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul” (Netflix)

Adam Scoot

Jeremy Strong, “Succession” (HBO)

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Patricia Arquette, “Rupture”

Julia Garner, “Ozark”

Jung Ho-yeon, “Round 6”

Christina Ricci, “Yellowjackets”

Rhea Seehorn, “Better Call Saul”

J. Smith-Cameron, “Succession”

Sarah Snook, “Succession”

Sydney Sweeney, “Euphoria”

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Nicholas Braun, “Succession”

Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”

Kieran Culkin, “Succession”

Park Hae-soo, “Round 6”

Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession”

John Turturro, “Rupture”

Christopher Walken, “Rupture”

Oh Yeong-su, “Round 6”

Best Direction in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman – “Ozark”, episode “A hard way to go”

Ben Stiller – “Rupture”, episode “The we we are”

Hwang Dong-hyuk – “Round 6”, episode “Red light, green light”

Mark Mylod – “Succession”, episode “All the bells say”

Cathy Yan – “Succession”, episode “The disruption”

Lorene Scafaria – “Succession”, episode “Too much birthday”

Karyn Kusama – “Yellowjackets”, episode “Pilot”

Best Miniseries or TV Movie

“Dopesick” (Hulu)

“The Dropout” (ABC)

“Inventing Anna” (Netflix)

“Pam & Tommy” (Hulu)

“The White Lotus” (HBO)

best TV movie

“Tico and Teco: Defenders of the Law”

“Ray Donovan: The Movie”

“Reno 911!: The Hunt For QAnon”

“The Survivor”

“Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas”

Best Actor in a Miniseries or TV Movie

Colin Firth, “The Staircase” (Channel+)

Andrew Garfield, “Under the Banner of Heaven” (FX)

Oscar Isaac, “Scenes of a Marriage” (HBO)

Michael Keaton, “Dopesick” (Hulu)

Himesh Patel, “Station Eleven” (HBO)

Sebastian Stan, “Pam & Tommy” (Hulu)

Best Actress in a Miniseries or TV Movie

Toni Collette, “The Staircase” (Channel+)

Julia Garner, “Inventing Anna” (Netflix)

Lily James, “Pam & Tommy” (Hulu)

Sarah Paulson, “American Crime Story” (FX)

Margaret Qualley, “Maid” (Netflix)

Amanda Seydried, “The Dropout” (ABC)

Best Screenplay for a Miniseries or TV Movie

Danny Strong – “Dopesick”, episode “The people vs. Purdue Pharma”

Elizabeth Meriwether – “The Dropout”, episode “I’m In a hurry”

Sarah Burgess – “Impeachment: American Crime Story”, episode “Man handled”

Molly Smith Metzler – “Maid”, episode “Snaps”

Patrick Somerville – “Station Eleven”, episode “Unbroken circle”

Mike White – “The White Lotus”

Best Direction in a Miniseries or TV Movie

Danny Strong – “Dopesick”, episode “The people vs. Purdue Pharma”

Michael Showalter – “The Dropout”, episode “Green juice”

Francesca Gregorini – “The Dropout”, episode “Iron sisters”

John Wells – “Maid”, episode “Sky blue”

Hiro Murai – “Station Eleven”, episode “Wheel of fire”

Mike White – “The White Lotus”

best animation

“Arcane”, episode “When these walls come tumbling down”

“Bob’s Burgers”, episode “Some like It bot, Part 1: Eighth grade runner”

“Rick And Morty”, episode “Mort dinner Rick Andre”

“The Simpsons”, episode “Pixelated and afraid”

“What If…?”, episode “What If… Doctor Strange lost his heart instead of his hands?”