see who missed out on the awards

The list of nominees for the biggest international award for television shows came out last Tuesday (12) and left some netizens quite confused by the absence of certain names. Despite having the indication of incredible series in this edition, we want to remember the forgotten ones of the Emmy 2022.

Contrary to the public’s clamor, This Is Us seems not to have pleased the critics and was one of the forgotten series at the 2022 Emmys. In addition, also actresses Selena Gomez and Jennifer Aniston.

Who were the forgotten ones at the 2022 Emmys

Despite the nomination for the best comedy series for Only Muders In The Building, the protagonist, Selena Gomezwas snubbed at the Emmy 2022. However, the production continues to compete in the categories “Actor in a Comedy Series” with Steve Martin and Matin Short, as well as for “Best Opening Theme”.

Second, we list the television and film veteran, Jennifer Aniston. The actress who plays Alex Levy on The Morning Show was one of the forgotten ones at the 2022 Emmys. Instead, she is up for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, Reese Witherspoon, also for the Apple Tv+ production.

Finally, we have This Is Us, one of the biggest drama series of today and extremely acclaimed by the public. With the 6th and final season recently released, the production starring Mandy Moore ended up being left out of the Emmys.

