Selena, Sadie and Millie: Internet criticizes actresses ‘snubbed’ by Emmy

Selena Gomez, Sadie Sink and Millie Bobbie Brown have not received nominations for performances, despite the series they participate in being nominated multiple times. (photo: Playback Star+ and Netflix)

The 2022 Emmy nominees were announced on Tuesday (7/12) and “internet critics” questioned the lack of some names on the list.

The award has more than 100 categories and celebrates the main productions of American television.

On social media, in addition to acclaiming the actors, actresses and productions nominated, they cited this year’s “snubbed”, such as Selena Gomez, for her performance in ‘Only Murders In The Building’, and Milly Bob Brown and Sadie Synk for the work on Wednesday. season of ‘Stranger Things’.

In addition to Selena, Millie and Sadie, audiences also missed nominations for veterans like Mandy More for “This is Us”, Jennifer Aniston for “The Morning Show” and Julia Roberts for “Gaslit”.

The term ‘Emmy’ was among the most talked about topics on Twitter worldwide this Tuesday, with more than 263,000 publications.

In the 74th edition, the highlights are the “Succession” and “Ted Lasso” series. The delivery of the prizes is scheduled for the 12th of September.

Reviews:

Fans of artist Selena Gomez, who starred in the 2021 series “Only Murders in the Building”, didn’t like her being left out in the ‘best actress in a comedy series’ category.

His co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short are up for the lead actor category.

In addition, the series received 16 nominations, but none recognized the artist’s talent for acting.

The critics pointed to a machismo and xenophobia of the academy.

about the emmy nominations i liked it, but she deserved more and you can say that selena gomez is not latina here, but there they consider her so much that they even made a point of putting her in one category and even as a producer to pretend they didn’t discriminate against her. %u2014 keilinha REVELACIÓN (@ifavmariegmz) July 12, 2022 It’s a dirty trick and an injustice that Selena Gomez was not nominated for an Emmy. The two actors were, the series was and Only Murders in the Building is excellent. #emmys2022 %u2014 Braulio Lorentz (@brauliolorentz) July 12, 2022

Lovers of “Stranger Things” also revolted after American actress Sadie Sink did not receive the nomination for “Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series”.

Sink plays Maxine Mayfield, who was one of the highlights of the fourth season of the production.

Man, I can’t believe they didn’t nominate Sadie Sink for best supporting actress. The girl delivered everything this season, deserved at least one nomination #Emmys pic.twitter.com/sxPULZCa5R %u2014 Lincoln Sant’Ana (Taylor’s version) (@Lincoln_Sant17) July 12, 2022 Sadie Sink is the biggest underdog at the Emmy this year! What she starred in in Stranger Things 4 is no joke, she delivered one of the best drama performances of the year as Max in Stranger Things (mostly in ep 9 alongside Caleb Mclaughlin) Sadie deserved more recognition! pic.twitter.com/mw0MhieF3N %u2014 luke skywalker (@kauavittorr) July 12, 2022

Aside from Sadie, fans have also been frustrated by Millie Bobby Brown’s absence from major acting categories with her role of ‘Eleven’ in Stranger Things. In total, the production received 13 nominations but Millie and Sadie were not remembered.