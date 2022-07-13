She just ended a relationship and needs to relearn how to be single in romance with Dakota Johnson

how to be single is a lighthearted romance and romantic comedy film released in 2016 and very enjoyable to watch.

Directed by Christian Ditterit stars Dakota Johnson, Rebel Wilson, Alison Brie, Leslie Mann, Damon Wayans Jr., Anders Holm, Nicholas Braun, Jake Lacy and Jason Mantzoukas.

In the plot, Alice (Dakota Johnson) has just gotten out of a relationship and doesn’t quite know how to act without the other half.

Lucky for her, she has a lively friend (Rebel Wilson) specialist in New York nightlife, who goes on to teach her how to be single.

According to the consensus of critics of the rotten tomatoes, how to be single presents the rough outline of a feminist rom-com, but willingly indulges in the gender conventions it wants to subvert.

Richard Roeperof Chicago Sun Timesgave the film three and a half out of four stars, praising the film’s supporting cast and script.

how to be single is available on Amazon Prime Video.

Marcus Vinicius

Advertiser, designer, lover of series and films, volunteer at TEDxJoãoPessoa and creator of the website Is Anyone Watching?specializing in series and movies.

