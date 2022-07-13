SIDNEY SWEENEY MAKES EXCITING POST AFTER RECEIVING EMMY NOMINATIONS

The awards that take place on September 12 announced their nominees last Tuesday, 12, “Euphoria” nominated in 16 categories and “The White Lotus” in 20 categories. Sidney Sweeney plays Cassie Howard in Euphoria, and in The White lotus she is Olivia Mossbacher, she was nominated for an Emmy for the first time and is nominated for two statuettes.

Up for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series as Cassie, and Best Supporting Actress in a Series or Movie for Olivia. Sidney made a very emotional post on Instagram after being reported about the nominations for the 74th edition of the awards. In the video it is possible to see the actress talking to her mother, in the caption she expresses her gratitude for being selected to compete, the connection that the audience created with both characters, in addition, it highlights the importance of the mother’s participation as support in her career. Check out the post below:

Sidney Sweeney appears emotional after learning about the Emmy nominations. (Video: Playback/Instagram)

With 20 nominations and leading the list along with “Ted Lasso”, “The White Lotus” brings the plot of satire and comedy, and follows the routine of guests and employees at a resort in Hawaii, some events lead the plot to develop a darker aspect with conflicts between the characters and the hotel. In addition to Sidney, other actresses from the series are in the running for the same nomination, such as Jennifer Coolige, Alexandra Daddario, Connie Britton and Natasha Rothwell. The plot was also selected to compete for Best Miniseries or TV Movie.

Sidney Sweeney as Olivia in “The White Lotus” (Photo: Playback/Instagram)

“Euphoria” with the plot addressing the daily lives of teenagers who deal with complicated issues of reality, such as drugs, abuse, trauma, addictions. The plot develops from the character Rue Bennett, played by Zendaya, her chemical dependency, her circle of friends and the connections they have beyond her and how she seeks to fight addiction.

With production by Drake, Future The Prince, Sam Levinson and an extensive talented team, the first season was released in 2019, the special between December 2020 and January 2021, the second airing between January and February of this year, even after the confirmation of the production of a third season, the release expectation is for the end of 2023 and beginning of 2024.

Sidney played Cassie, a character that in the first season had an interesting plot, but little explored and in the second with greater prominence. Developing an obsession with Nate, Jacob Elordi, Cassie loses all sense of reality dedicating herself only to pleasing the boy and lives for the relationship. The same always has toxic and abusive attitudes when related to Maddy, Alexa Demie, Cassie’s best friend, and did not differ with Sidney’s character. The relationship with Nate was one of the main themes addressed in Lexi’s play, Maude Apatow, who is Cassie’s sister and was responsible for the moment that caused one of the season’s highlights, the friction between best friends and the exposure of close circle secrets. the street.

The actress delivered remarkable moments during the season and managed to pass on the sensations to the viewers, with more emotional and explosive moments and iconic scenes such as the character crying in front of the mirror became one of the reasons for the acclaim of the public for the performance.

Sidney Sweeney as Cassie Howard in “Euphoria”. (Photo: Playback/Instagram)

The series has 16 nominations including Best Drama Series; Best Actress in a Drama Series for Zendaya, who has already won the category in 2020; Best Guest Actor for Colman Domingo, who plays Rue’s adviser Ali; and Best Guest Actress for Martha Kelly who is Laurie, the drug dealer Rue gets involved with after promising that she would sell the drugs at school.

Featured photo: Sidney Sweeney. Playback/Instagram.