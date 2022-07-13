“Since you are looking for a sock”; Textor is informed that shirt 10 of ‘weight’ also becomes the agenda in Flamengo and tries to act

Medallion is available on the market and its representatives look to the Brazilian market

Botafogo and Flamengo are eternal rivals. In recent weeks, clubs have been involved in a dispute to sign Luis Henrique. Fla already had an agreement with him, but the Olympique de Marseille played hard because he wanted a sale and CRF ended up giving up. So, Fogão came in firmly and hired the player, who was revealed by the Club and is returning.

Glorious now seeks heavy reinforcements, as does Crimson-Black. This Tuesday (13), the newspaper “O Globo” reported on the situation of James Rodriguez and the names of Flamengo and Botafogo are involved. Alvinegro dreams of hiring the ace, is doing everything to hire him, but the information for now is that the rival is keeping an eye on the movement.

“Intermediaries who work for the player to come to Brazil also offered him at Atlético-MG, which preferred the hiring of Alan Kardec. Flamengo observes the movement, as they are looking for a midfielder, but there is no negotiation”, said an excerpt from the report.

James is 31 years old and, as much as he prioritizes Europe, he hasn’t received any attractive offers.. Therefore, Brazilian football appears as a great possibility. The midfielder is that authentic number 10 shirt, ace who would improve any national football team.

Botafogo, in turn, has already submitted a proposal to hire him, but it was rejected.. John Textor is insisting and wants to convince you to wear Glorioso’s shirt. On the other hand, this new information from Flamengo can generate an auction.