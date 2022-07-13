SpaceX rocket explodes at launch pad in Texas – Link

Admin 1 hour ago News Leave a comment 0 Views

Explosion happened in test this Monday, 11

Explosion happened in test this Monday, 11

A SpaceX rocket exploded on Monday, 11, in a ground launch test at the company’s base in Texas, United States. The activity was being broadcast live on Nasa’s social networks, which caught the moment when one of Starship’s propulsion rockets, a line of vehicles for the startup’s missions to space, catches fire. Nobody was hurt.

The test was part of experiments to equip the Starship, which is, today, SpaceX’s main vehicle for space exploration. In the video, you can see that the tower catches fire after the engines start. The activity did not include all the traditional parts of the rocket, such as the launch capsule, and there was no one on board.

The problem would have been with Booster 7, a type of engine that is used in the Super Heavy propulsion package. SpaceX hopes the two devices can accelerate the company’s approval for more frequent orbital launches.

On Twitter, Elon Musk commented on some publications that showed the moment of the explosion. “Yes, it’s actually not good. The team is assessing the damage,” the billionaire replied to one user.

In another answer, Musk explains that a start-up test was carried out with 33 engines running at the same time – which he thinks was not the best choice.

“This particular issue, however, was specific to the engine start test (the Raptor has a complex start sequence). In the future, we will not be doing a rotary start test with all 33 motors at once,” he explains.

The company will now assess damage and test results to proceed with the series of activities with Starship’s equipment.

Source link

Tags

About Admin

Check Also

Former US security adviser says he planned coups in other countries

× Photo: Press Service of the President of the Russian Federation In an interview with …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved