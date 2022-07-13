SpaceX rocket explodes at launch pad in Texas – Link

Explosion happened in test this Monday, 11

A SpaceX rocket exploded on Monday, 11, in a ground launch test at the company’s base in Texas, United States. The activity was being broadcast live on Nasa’s social networks, which caught the moment when one of Starship’s propulsion rockets, a line of vehicles for the startup’s missions to space, catches fire. Nobody was hurt.

The test was part of experiments to equip the Starship, which is, today, SpaceX’s main vehicle for space exploration. In the video, you can see that the tower catches fire after the engines start. The activity did not include all the traditional parts of the rocket, such as the launch capsule, and there was no one on board.

The problem would have been with Booster 7, a type of engine that is used in the Super Heavy propulsion package. SpaceX hopes the two devices can accelerate the company’s approval for more frequent orbital launches.

On Twitter, Elon Musk commented on some publications that showed the moment of the explosion. “Yes, it’s actually not good. The team is assessing the damage,” the billionaire replied to one user.

Yeah, actually not good. Team is assessing damage. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 11, 2022

In another answer, Musk explains that a start-up test was carried out with 33 engines running at the same time – which he thinks was not the best choice.

“This particular issue, however, was specific to the engine start test (the Raptor has a complex start sequence). In the future, we will not be doing a rotary start test with all 33 motors at once,” he explains.

That is one of the things we will be doing going forward. This particular issue, however, was specific to the engine spin start test (Raptor has a complex start sequence). Going forward, we won’t do a spin start test with all 33 engines at once. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 12, 2022

The company will now assess damage and test results to proceed with the series of activities with Starship’s equipment.