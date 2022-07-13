Succession leads the list of nominees for the 2022 Emmy Awards; check out

The Television Academy announced on Tuesday (12) the nominees for the 74th edition of the Emmy Awards, with actors JB Smoove and Melissa Fumero. Not surprisingly, Succession was the most nominated series of 2022, earning 25 nominations — including Best Drama Series. Ted Lasso won 20 nominations (including Best Comedy Series). The White Lotus production also received 20 nominations, in addition to Best Miniseries or TV Movie.

Following the list of the most nominated, Only Murders in the Building and Hacks appear with 17 nominations; Euphoria, 16; and Round 6, with 14, alongside Ruptura, Barry and Dopesick. It is worth noting that in this year’s edition, the academy did not highlight which TV network or streaming platform topped the list. HBO, for example, combined with HBO Max, had 140 nominations in total, followed by Netflix with 105. In third comes Hulu, Disney’s platform, which got 58; the Apple TV+ 41; and Disney+ 34 nominations.

Check out the complete list:

Best Drama Series

Better Call Saul

euphoria

ozark

Break

round 6

Stranger Things

Succession

yellowjackets

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Laura Linney, Ozark

Melanie Lynsey, Yellowjackets

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Zendaya, Euphoria

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Brian Cox, Succession

Lee Jung-jae, Round 6

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Adam Scott, Rupture

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Patricia Arquette, Rupture

Julia Garner, Ozark

Jung Ho-yeon, Round 6

Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets

Rhea Seehorn,”Better Call Saul

J. Smith-Cameron, Succession

Sarah Snook, Succession

Sydney Sweeney, Euphoria

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Nicholas Braun, Succession

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Park Hae-soo, Round 6

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

John TurturroRuptura

Christopher WalkenRuptura

Oh Yeong-su, Round 6

Best Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

Barry

Curb Your Enthusiasm

hacks

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Only Murders In The Building

Ted Lasso

What We Do In The Shadows

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Ms. Maisel

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Elle Fanning, The Great

Issa Rae, Insecure

Jean Smart, Hacks

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Bill Hader, Barry

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

Steve Martin, Only Murders In The Building

Martin Short, Only Murders In The Building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan, Barry

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

Toheeb Jimoh, Ted Lasso

Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Henry Winkler, Barry

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Hannah EinbinderHacks

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Sarah Niles, Ted Lasso

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Juno Temple, Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Best Limited Series, Anthology or TV Movie

dopesick

The Dropout

inventing Anna

Pam & Tommy

The White Lotus

Best Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology or TV Movie

Colin Firth, The Staircase

Andrew Garfield, Under The Banner Of Heaven

Oscar Isaac, Scenes from a Wedding

Michael Keaton, Dopesick

Himesh Patel, Station Eleven

Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy

Best Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology or TV Movie

Toni Collette, The Staircase

Julia Garner, Inventing Anna

Lily James, Pam And Tommy

Sarah Paulson, American Crime Story: Impeachment

Margaret QualleyMaid

Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

Best Competition Program

The Amazing Race

Lizzo’s Watch Out For the Big Girls

Nailed It!

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

variety talk show

The Daily Show

Jimmy KimmelLive!

Last Week Tonight

Late Night With Seth Meyers

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert