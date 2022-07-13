Succession leads the list of nominees for the 2022 Emmy Awards; check out

The Television Academy announced on Tuesday (12) the nominees for the 74th edition of the Emmy Awards, with actors JB Smoove and Melissa Fumero. Not surprisingly, Succession was the most nominated series of 2022, earning 25 nominations — including Best Drama Series. Ted Lasso won 20 nominations (including Best Comedy Series). The White Lotus production also received 20 nominations, in addition to Best Miniseries or TV Movie.
Following the list of the most nominated, Only Murders in the Building and Hacks appear with 17 nominations; Euphoria, 16; and Round 6, with 14, alongside Ruptura, Barry and Dopesick. It is worth noting that in this year’s edition, the academy did not highlight which TV network or streaming platform topped the list. HBO, for example, combined with HBO Max, had 140 nominations in total, followed by Netflix with 105. In third comes Hulu, Disney’s platform, which got 58; the Apple TV+ 41; and Disney+ 34 nominations.
Check out the complete list:
Best Drama Series
Better Call Saul
euphoria
ozark
Break
round 6
Stranger Things
Succession
yellowjackets
Best Actress in a Drama Series
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Laura Linney, Ozark
Melanie Lynsey, Yellowjackets
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Zendaya, Euphoria
Best Actor in a Drama Series
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Brian Cox, Succession
Lee Jung-jae, Round 6
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Adam Scott, Rupture
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Patricia Arquette, Rupture
Julia Garner, Ozark
Jung Ho-yeon, Round 6
Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets
Rhea Seehorn,”Better Call Saul
J. Smith-Cameron, Succession
Sarah Snook, Succession
Sydney Sweeney, Euphoria
Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Nicholas Braun, Succession
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Park Hae-soo, Round 6
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
John TurturroRuptura
Christopher WalkenRuptura
Oh Yeong-su, Round 6
Best Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary
Barry
Curb Your Enthusiasm
hacks
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Only Murders In The Building
Ted Lasso
What We Do In The Shadows
Best Actress in a Comedy Series
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Ms. Maisel
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Elle Fanning, The Great
Issa Rae, Insecure
Jean Smart, Hacks
Best Actor in a Comedy Series
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Bill Hader, Barry
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Steve Martin, Only Murders In The Building
Martin Short, Only Murders In The Building
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Carrigan, Barry
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
Toheeb Jimoh, Ted Lasso
Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
Henry Winkler, Barry
Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Hannah EinbinderHacks
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Sarah Niles, Ted Lasso
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Best Limited Series, Anthology or TV Movie
dopesick
The Dropout
inventing Anna
Pam & Tommy
The White Lotus
Best Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology or TV Movie
Colin Firth, The Staircase
Andrew Garfield, Under The Banner Of Heaven
Oscar Isaac, Scenes from a Wedding
Michael Keaton, Dopesick
Himesh Patel, Station Eleven
Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy
Best Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology or TV Movie
Toni Collette, The Staircase
Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
Lily James, Pam And Tommy
Sarah Paulson, American Crime Story: Impeachment
Margaret QualleyMaid
Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout
Best Competition Program
The Amazing Race
Lizzo’s Watch Out For the Big Girls
Nailed It!
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
variety talk show
The Daily Show
Jimmy KimmelLive!
Last Week Tonight
Late Night With Seth Meyers
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert