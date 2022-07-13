Succession, Ted Lasso, The White Lotus and Only Murders in the Building lead the 2022 Emmy nominations

And the moment that the series on duty had been waiting for came: the announcement of the nominees for the 74th edition of Emmy and put the HBO/HBO Max with a total of 140 nominations. followed by Netflix (105), hulu (58), Apple+ (52) and Prime Video (30).

Best Drama Series

Better Call Saul

euphoria

ozark

Break

round 6

Stranger Things

Succession

yellowjackets

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Nicholas Braun (Succession)

Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)

Kieran Culkin (Succession)

Park Hae-soo (Round 6)

Matthew Macfadyen (Succession)

John Turturro (Rupture)

Christopher Walken (Rupture)

Oh Yeong-su (Round 6)

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Patricia Arquette (Rupture)

Julia Garner (Ozark)

Jung Ho-yeon (Round 6)

Christina Ricci (Yellowjackets)

Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul)

J. Smith-Cameron (Succession)

Sarah Snook (Succession)

Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria)

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman (Ozark)

Brian Cox (Succession)

Lee Jung-jae (Round 6)

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

Adam Scott (Rupture)

Jeremy Strong (Succession)

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)

Laura Linney (Ozark)

Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets)

Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)

Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show)

Zendaya (Euphoria)

Best Miniseries or Anthology

dopesick

The Dropout

inventing Anna

Pam & Tommy

The White Lotus

Best Supporting Actor in a Miniseries, Anthology and TV Movie

Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus)

Jake Lacy (The White Lotus)

Will Poulter (Dopesick)

Seth Rogen (Pam & Tommy)

Peter Sarsgaard (Dopesick)

Michael Stuhlbarg (Dopesick)

Steve Zahn (The White Lotus)

Best Supporting Actress in a Miniseries, Anthology and TV Movie

Connie Britton (The White Lotus)

Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)

Alexandra Daddario (The White Lotus)

Kaitlyn Dever (Dopesick)

Natasha Rothwell (The White Lotus)

Sydney Sweeney (The White Lotus)

Mare Winningham (Dopesick)

Best Actor in a Miniseries, Anthology and TV Movie

Colin Firth (The Staircase)

Andrew Garfield (Under the Banner of Heaven)

Oscar Isaac (Scenes from a Wedding)

Michael Keaton (Dopesick)

Himesh Patel (Station Eleven)

Sebastian Stan (Pam & Tommy)

Best Actress in a Miniseries, Anthology and TV Movie

Toni Collette (The Ladder)

Julia Garner (Inventing Anna)

Lily James (Pam & Tommy)

Sarah Paulson (American Crime Story: Impeachment)

Margaret Qualley (Maid)

Amanda Seydried(The Dropout)

Best Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

Barry

Curb Your Enthusiasm

hacks

Wonderful Mrs. Maisel

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

What We Do in the Shadows

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan(Barry)

Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)

Toheeb Jimoh (Ted Lasso)

Nick Mohammed (Ted Lasso)

Tony Shalhoub (Wonderful Mrs. Maisel)

Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary)

Henry Winkler (Barry)

Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live)

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein (Wonderful Mrs. Maisel)

Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)

Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)

Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)

Sarah Niles (Ted Lasso)

Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)

Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)

Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Donald Glover (Atlanta)

Bill Hader (Barry)

Nicholas Hoult(The Great)

Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)

Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)

Jason Sudeikes (Ted Lasso)

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Rachel Brosnahan (Wonderful Mrs. Maisel)

Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)

Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)

Elle Fanning (The Great)

Issa Rae (Insecure)

Jean Smart(Hacks)

Best Competition Reality Show

The Amazing Race

Lizzo Looks for Big Women

nailed it

Rupaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

O Emmy 2022 will take place on the 12th of September.

