Succession, Ted Lasso, The White Lotus and Only Murders in the Building lead the 2022 Emmy nominations

And the moment that the series on duty had been waiting for came: the announcement of the nominees for the 74th edition of Emmy and put the HBO/HBO Max with a total of 140 nominations. followed by Netflix (105), hulu (58), Apple+ (52) and Prime Video (30).
Without further ado, check out the list of our favorites from TV.
Best Drama Series
Better Call Saul
euphoria
ozark
Break
round 6
Stranger Things
Succession
yellowjackets
Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Nicholas Braun (Succession)
Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)
Kieran Culkin (Succession)
Park Hae-soo (Round 6)
Matthew Macfadyen (Succession)
John Turturro (Rupture)
Christopher Walken (Rupture)
Oh Yeong-su (Round 6)
Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Patricia Arquette (Rupture)
Julia Garner (Ozark)
Jung Ho-yeon (Round 6)
Christina Ricci (Yellowjackets)
Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul)
J. Smith-Cameron (Succession)
Sarah Snook (Succession)
Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria)
Best Actor in a Drama Series
Jason Bateman (Ozark)
Brian Cox (Succession)
Lee Jung-jae (Round 6)
Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)
Adam Scott (Rupture)
Jeremy Strong (Succession)
Best Actress in a Drama Series
Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)
Laura Linney (Ozark)
Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets)
Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)
Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show)
Zendaya (Euphoria)
Best Miniseries or Anthology
dopesick
The Dropout
inventing Anna
Pam & Tommy
The White Lotus
Best Supporting Actor in a Miniseries, Anthology and TV Movie
Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus)
Jake Lacy (The White Lotus)
Will Poulter (Dopesick)
Seth Rogen (Pam & Tommy)
Peter Sarsgaard (Dopesick)
Michael Stuhlbarg (Dopesick)
Steve Zahn (The White Lotus)
Best Supporting Actress in a Miniseries, Anthology and TV Movie
Connie Britton (The White Lotus)
Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)
Alexandra Daddario (The White Lotus)
Kaitlyn Dever (Dopesick)
Natasha Rothwell (The White Lotus)
Sydney Sweeney (The White Lotus)
Mare Winningham (Dopesick)
Best Actor in a Miniseries, Anthology and TV Movie
Colin Firth (The Staircase)
Andrew Garfield (Under the Banner of Heaven)
Oscar Isaac (Scenes from a Wedding)
Michael Keaton (Dopesick)
Himesh Patel (Station Eleven)
Sebastian Stan (Pam & Tommy)
Best Actress in a Miniseries, Anthology and TV Movie
Toni Collette (The Ladder)
Julia Garner (Inventing Anna)
Lily James (Pam & Tommy)
Sarah Paulson (American Crime Story: Impeachment)
Margaret Qualley (Maid)
Amanda Seydried(The Dropout)
Best Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary
Barry
Curb Your Enthusiasm
hacks
Wonderful Mrs. Maisel
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
What We Do in the Shadows
Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Carrigan(Barry)
Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)
Toheeb Jimoh (Ted Lasso)
Nick Mohammed (Ted Lasso)
Tony Shalhoub (Wonderful Mrs. Maisel)
Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary)
Henry Winkler (Barry)
Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live)
Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Alex Borstein (Wonderful Mrs. Maisel)
Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)
Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)
Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)
Sarah Niles (Ted Lasso)
Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)
Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)
Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)
Best Actor in a Comedy Series
Donald Glover (Atlanta)
Bill Hader (Barry)
Nicholas Hoult(The Great)
Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)
Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)
Jason Sudeikes (Ted Lasso)
Best Actress in a Comedy Series
Rachel Brosnahan (Wonderful Mrs. Maisel)
Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)
Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)
Elle Fanning (The Great)
Issa Rae (Insecure)
Jean Smart(Hacks)
Best Competition Reality Show
The Amazing Race
Lizzo Looks for Big Women
nailed it
Rupaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
O Emmy 2022 will take place on the 12th of September.
