‘Sucession’, ‘Ted Lasso’ and more must-see shows for entrepreneurs are nominated for Emmy 2022; see list – Small Business Big Business

+



The main award of TV american, the Emmyannounced this Tuesday (12/7) the nominees for the 2022 edition. HBO leads, with 130 nominations, followed by Netflixwith 129. The series ‘succession‘, which is available on HBO Max, is the nomination champion.

PEGN listed 6 series Oscar nominees for American television that are available in Brazil and present valuable lessons for entrepreneurs. There is time to marathon until September 12, the day set for the ceremony. Check out:

1. Succession (HBO Max)

Succession: series talks about succession in a family business (Photo: Reproduction)

The nomination champion, with 25 in total, tells the story of a media company and the challenge of choosing a successor to the patriarch, Logan Roy (Brian Cox, nominated for best drama actor). The plot talks, among other things, about how family dramas spill over into the management of Businessand the challenge of maintaining interpersonal relationships and separating topics at the dinner table.

know more

2. Ted Lasso (Apple TV)

Brett Goldstein and Jason Sudeikis in the second season of “Ted Lasso” (Photo: Disclosure / Apple TV)

The comedy starring Jason Sudelkis (nominated for best actor in a comedy) already has a respected awards record (in addition to 20 nominations this year) and talks about an English football team and their new leader and coach, Ted Lasso. Throughout the two seasons, it is possible to learn valuable lessons about leadershiprelationships in the work environment and the exaggerated pressure for results.

know more

3. The Morning Show (Apple TV)

Scene from “The Morning Show”, Apple TV series (Photo: Disclosure / Apple TV)

The award-winning Apple TV drama, starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon (nominated for best actress), takes a behind-the-scenes look at a morning news show in the United States, after a harassment scandal put the reputation (and business) of the issuer at risk.

4. Making Anna (Netflix)

The Netflix series “Inventing Anna”, produced by Shonda Rhimes, follows Delvey’s journey from luxury to prison (Photo: Nicole Rivelli/Netflix)

PEGN already talked about this miniseries a few months ago. The plot, based on a true story, follows Anna Delvey, a scammer convicted of provoking millionaire embezzlement, after being unmasked by a journalist. With the character she created for herself, Delvey (or Sorokin, her real last name) manages to deceive all of New York’s high society and present herself as a successful entrepreneur.

know more

5. The Dropout (Star+)

Amanda Seyfried plays Elizabeth Holmes in The Dropout (Photo: Disclosure)

Starring Amanda Seyfried (nominated for best actress), the series tells the true story of Elizabeth Holmes, founder and CEO of the company Theranos Inc., who went from billionaire to banned from working in the network’s laboratories. She came to be considered the richest and most enterprising young woman in the world in 2015, and today she is in prison for fraud.

6. Atlanta (Netflix)

Donald Glover in an Atlanta scene, on Netflix (Photo: Playback / Instagram @atlantafx)

The comedy starring Donald Glover talks about the hip hop music industry and its challenges. Earnest Marks (Donald Glover, nominated for Comedy Actor of the Year) can’t seem to hit the ground running after dropping out of college. So he decides to convince his cousin, rapper Paperboi (Bryan Tyree Henry), that he can manage his career and make him a successful artist.

Want access to exclusive PEGN content? Just click here and sign!

know more