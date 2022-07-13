Superman is confirmed in Black Adam; know details

A few weeks ago, rumors surfaced that the Super man would be in a post-credits scene of black adam. Now, a famous insider has confirmed that the Man of Steel will even appear in the film of the dark wizard played by The Rockonly it won’t be exactly as reported before.

On your Patreon, Daniel Richtman revealed that a post-credits scene added in Black Adam show black adam (The Rock) talking to Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) about Superman and it is possible to see Superman next, but only his costume.

Previously, it was reported that the post-credits scene would be Superman and Amanda Waller’s encounter. The head of the Suicide Squad would alert Super about the arrival of Black Adam. It would also not be possible to see Superman’s face in this scene.

As we recently reported, the Warner Bros. Discovery is trying to bring back the actor Henry Cavill for the DCEU. However, Cavill would be demanding that Superman have a new solo project, in addition to a salary increase.

We hope that Cavill and the studio get it right and that the real Man of Steel returns to the DC Extended Universe.

Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra (Jungle Cruise), black adam will be released in Brazilian cinemas on October 20th.

The feature will show the origin of Black Adam and present the Justice Society of America of the DCEU.

