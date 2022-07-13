Superstition made Botafogo’s new reinforcement “change” its name | botafogo

After being announced by Botafogo, Carlos Eduardo – or just Eduardo, as he asked to be called – participated in a live broadcast on the club’s social networks. In the conversation, he explained why he decided to change the way he is recognized:

+ Botafogo announces signing of Carlos Eduardo

– When I was in France, I changed Carlos Eduardo just for Eduardo. Got lucky. So stay like this,” he said.

1 of 3 Eduardo, midfielder for Botafogo — Photo: Vitor Silva/BFR Eduardo, midfielder for Botafogo — Photo: Vitor Silva/BFR

The period Eduardo refers to was the 2014/2015 season, when he played for Nice, from France, on loan from Porto, from Portugal. For the French team, in 30 games, the midfielder scored 10 goals and provided two assists.

+ Two years, one goal: how was the passage of Luis Henrique, reinforcement of Botafogo, in France

The midfielder also discussed his relationship with Luís Castro, by whom he was trained in Porto. He attributes to the coach and the project the fact that he signed a contract with Botafogo.

+ Two years, one goal: how was the passage of Luis Henrique, reinforcement of Botafogo, in France

– I worked a little with him, I know him, he is an excellent coach. We can do very different things in this period. I was happy with the project. I was following Botafogo in this reformulation. When I received the invitation and they gave me the project, I thought it was amazing. We are for the project, for the name of the institution-he said.

Botafogo has problems in attack for the game against América-MG

At 32 years old, Eduardo signed a contract until the end of 2024. He can only debut with the white shirt from the opening of the next transfer window, on July 18. The player assured that he has conditions to be available for the match on the 20th, against Santos, in São Paulo.

+ Read more news from Botafogo

– Depending on me, I’ll be ready. We have many days to condition myself. I believe I will be well prepared for the first challenge-she said, before describing her characteristics on the field:

– I do both midfield and steering wheel. I played in France and Portugal as number 8. In Arabia I played a little more up front. In France I scored a little more goals, and my first coach in Arabia already wanted to put me in front of the carioca club. The alvinegros publicized the news on social networks-he concluded.

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

Eduardo returns to Brazil after working in the Middle East since 2015, where he defended Al-Ahli and Al-Hilau – when he took the bronze ball at the Club World Cup in the 2015 season. The midfielder faced Flamengo in the semifinals of the tournament, which was won by Liverpool.

At Botafogo, the new face will reinforce a sector lacking options in the squad. He is the second signing from the second window of the season to be announced by the club. Before, the alvinegros confirmed the arrival of the left-back Marçal. In addition to the duo, the board also has an agreement with striker Luís Henrique, from Olympique de Marseille.

Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!

🎧 Listen to the podcast ge Botafogo 🎧