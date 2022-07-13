TCL launches the largest TV in Brazil with 98 inches and 8 more models

SEMP TCL has just launched 9 new TV models that will become part of the Brazilian line-up, namely: X925, C735, C835, P735, P635, RP630 and RS530 by TCL, and RK8600 and R6500 by SEMP. The highlight among the models is the TCL C735, which arrives as the largest TV available in Brazil because of its 98-inch screen.

Some of the models also stand out because of QLED and QLED Mini LED technologies, which offer an improvement in image quality by guaranteeing a deeper black and higher levels of brightness and contrast. The new TVs were presented by the company during the 15th Eletrolar Show, where they also announced the promotion “Torcida Rumo ao Hexa”.

Read too:

LG launches new QNED TVs in Brazil, check details and prices

Samsung Neo QLED 8K, 4K, Crystal UHD and The Frame TVs arrive in Brazil for up to BRL 90,000

Highlights of the new SEMP TCL TV models are QLED panel and Google TV

TCL arrives once again in the Brazilian market to reinforce its leadership in large screens, hence the TCL C735 model, which features a 98-inch panel with QLED technology. It was announced by the company with a focus on diverse types of experiences, from entertainment to even big-screen gaming. That’s because the TV has a refresh rate of 120 Hz frequency, thus ensuring faster responses on the screen.

“QLED Mini LED technology is the most innovative on the market, providing more image accuracy, brightness, greater color volume and lifespan compared to similar technologies, in addition to consuming less energy, heating less and avoiding the burn-in. TCL has developed an exclusive type of Mini LED that reduces the HALO effect and provides less light leakage to ensure a deep black, without interference from color images, in addition to having more zones of dimming location. This is a great differential that we offer to consumers, so that they have the best experience with our products”

Another model that stands out among the ads is the TCL X925 QLED Mini LED, which is 75 inches in size and comes with an IMAX Enhanced certification and 8K resolution. It will be sold in Brazil in a limited edition.

Of the 9 TVs, 5 of them already arrive here with Google TV, which is the exclusive system for TCL’s TV models in Brazil. Among the advantages of this system is the ease of bringing together in one place all the catalogs from several different streaming services, so you don’t have to keep changing from one to one to choose something to watch.

In addition, it has the PlayStore, which is the largest app store in the world, thus facilitating the search for TV apps that can facilitate day-to-day use or bring more options for fun and entertainment.

The other 4 TVs that do not have Google TV come with Roku TV, which already has more than 100,000 movies and series and several streaming channels, including Netflix, Disney+, Globoplay, HBO Max, Spotify, among others. It also has Apple Homekit and Google Assistant integration.

Models from the P635 arrive in the Brazilian market with the AiPQ Engine Gen 2 processor, which is equipped with artificial intelligence to bring more color and contrast to the image depending on the content being displayed on the screen. It also supports upscaling, a feature that can resize images so they are as close to 4K resolution as possible.

SEMP and TCL 4K models also support standards that further improve the quality of this image, such as HDR10, HDR10+, Dolby Vision and HLG.

Summary of TCL TV models

TV TCL C735 QLED 4K Google TV

It is available in just one size, 98 inches, being the largest TV screen available in Brazil so far. It has a refresh rate of 120 Hz and brings a more immersive experience for both movies and diverse content. The screen is optimized and comes with functions like VRR and ALLM.

Features such as the company’s exclusive algorithm, MEMC technology and HDMI 2.1 connection are responsible for ensuring smoother images, even in scenes with a lot of action and fast movement. It has little reflection and high color depth.

TCL X925 QLED Mini LED 8K TV

8K model that is available in a limited 75-inch size version. It has 8K Association, IMAX Enhanced and DTS certification. The screen is with QLED technology that brings about 1 billion colors. It has a combination of VRR, ALLM, ARC, MEMC 120 Hz and dynamic compensation, bringing a higher refresh rate and considerably reducing blur and judder.

It has little on-screen reflection and high color depth, in addition to supporting hand-held interaction. In terms of audio, it stands out for offering a professional experience thanks to the Onkyo sound system with subwoofer and integrated soundbar, in addition to Dolby Atmos and 2.1 channels of 60w output.

TCL C835 QLED Mini LED TV 4K

This 4K model has 65-inch and 75-inch size options. The screen has QLED Mini LED technology that ensures improved brightness and contrast levels and brings more detail to the images. A highlight of the model is the 144 Hz refresh rate, making it a well-suited model for gaming TV users as it offers faster responses and smoother gameplay.

This model is also IMAX Enhanced certified and its image quality is improved thanks to Dolby Vision IQ. It also has HRD10+ technology that optimizes the image, especially for 4K content. Its Onkyo integrated sound system is also a highlight, bringing more immersive audio. Supports MEMC and HDMI 2.1 connection.

TCL P735 4K HDR TV

Available in 65 and 75 inch sizes. This model supports HRD10 and a wide color gamut. In action scenes it has MEMC processing so that the images go through smoother transitions. It supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

The HDMI 2.1 connection guarantees the transmission of videos at higher resolutions and also with a faster refresh rate. It has ALLM optimization for those who are enjoying games. Its construction is quite delicate, with thin edges so that the screen takes up more space.

TCL P635 4K HDR TV

For those who want an option with not so large screens, this model offers sizes of 43, 50 or 55 inches. The screen has 4K resolution with support for HDR, Dolby Audio and HDR10. Its refresh rate is 60 Hz. In sizes of 43 and 55 inches it can reach 1 billion colors.

Its design is beautiful and minimalist and comes with facilities such as Chromecast already integrated and also artificial intelligence. It is one of the models that comes with Google TV and its features such as voice command and integration with smart products.

TCL RP630 Roku TV 4K LED

This model is only available in the 50-inch size. It has a UHD 4K resolution display and HDR support. Its refresh rate is 60 Hz and the audio is 20W. It has an HDMI 2.1 connection, as well as USB, Dual Band Wi-Fi and over 5,000 streaming channels. It is a model that comes with the Roku TV.

TV TCL RS530 Roku TV

It has size options of 32 and 43 inches, ideal for those who want more compact models. Your image is in HD resolution at 32 inches and Full HD at 43 inches. The audios are 10W and 16W respectively. It is also a model that comes with the Roku TV and has HDMI 2.1, USB and Dual Band Wi-Fi connections.

TV SEMP RK 8600 Roku TV 4K LED

One more model with Roku TV and it is available in 50 inch size. It has UHD 4K resolution and support for HDR. Its refresh rate is 60 Hz and the audio is 20W. It has 4 HDMI 2.1 connections, one USB and Dual Band Wi-Fi.

TV SEMP R6500 Roku TV

The latest model is yet another option for those who want more compact TVs, as it offers 32- and 43-inch sizes. It also has resolution that depends on the size, being HD for the 32-inch and Full HD for the 43-inch. 10W and 16W audios, respectively. Has HDMI 2.1, USB and Dual Band Wi-Fi connection

Promotion Twisted Towards Hexa

The company also released a new promotion called Torcida Rumo ao Hexa that will give away more than 160 TCL Mini LED TVs. It started yesterday, July 11th, and will run until December 18th.

During this period, everyone who buys one of the participating SEMP TCL products and registers on the promotion page will already win lucky numbers that vary depending on the model of the product purchased. To find out about the participating products and register, just access the mega promotion page by clicking here.

“As sponsors of the referees and the men’s, women’s and under-20 teams of the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) and the player Rodrygo Goes, we believe that sport inspires people to give their best. Therefore, we are very excited about the approach of the world and, to share some of the joy with the consumer, we prepared this mega promotion that will take all the technology of our Mini LEDs to people’s homes “

price and availability

SEMP TCL has not yet released the prices of TVs here in Brazil or when they will start to be sold, which should happen soon.