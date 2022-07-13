Estimated reading time: 6 minutes

Still timidly, Apple TV+ has been showing that it will compete head-on with the already streaming giants. However, unlike the others, its catalog is composed only of original content. In fact, this strategy somehow makes it difficult to identify the audience with the platform.

On the other hand, there is also a lot of potential, especially in the series, as they have big names in their casts. So, we’ve selected the 10 best Apple TV+ series in 2022. Check it out.

The 10 best series on Apple TV+ in 2022

1. Physical (2021)

Comedy | Drama

IMDB Score: 7.3

Starring Rose Byrne, the series premiered its second season. Set in the 1980s, Physical features a housewife who decides to change her life so she no longer has to depend on her husband. So she decides to create a fitness program that soon becomes a VHS tape empire. At the same time, she has to deal with her partner’s political aspirations as well as his betrayals. She also takes care of the house and her biggest problem: bulimia.

2. Enlightened (2022)

Drama | cop

IMDB Score: 7.4

If you enjoy engaging plots with a psychological touch, this miniseries will certainly catch your attention. Elisabeth Moss plays a newspaper archivist, who finds a story about a murder case intrigued. Surprisingly, the victim looked like her when she was attacked years earlier. Convinced that the killer is her attacker, she sets out on a hunt. Together with journalist Dan (Wagner Moura), she discovers that he may have acted for decades without aging a single year.

Drama

3. Pachinko (2022)

IMDB Score: 8.4

A period production, the series chronicles the saga of three generations of Korean immigrants in 20th century Japan. It all starts in the early 1900s, when we meet Sunja, the daughter of a simple fisherman, who falls head over heels in love with a wealthy foreigner in Korea. But upon discovering that she is pregnant, as well as that her love is married, she refuses to be bought. Therefore, she decides to accept the marriage proposal of a pastor who is passing through the village, heading to Japan. Thus begins a story that will unfold over generations for nearly a century.

4. Rupture (2022)

Science fiction

IMDB Score: 8.7

One of the most commented series of the year among critics and public. How would you feel about leaving work and simply not remembering anything that happened that day? And similarly when leaving home? This is how the plot of Ruptura takes place. The story presents a company that performs such a voluntary procedure on its employees. But over time they start to question themselves and realize that something is not right. That way, it’s up to him to find out what’s behind it.

5. Ted Lasso (2020)

Comedy

IMDB Note; 8.8

In such difficult times, a dose of positivism and laughter is a breath. The series stars Jason Sudeikis as Ted Lasso, a college football coach hired to coach an English Premier League team. But he doesn’t have any experience and is actually there to sink the team. The strategy is a revenge plan invented by the owner of the team.

6. In Defense of Jacob (2020)

Drama | Police Officer | Thriller

IMDB Score: 7.8

The eternal Captain America of the MCU, Chris Evans returns to TV in a plot full of suspense. The protagonist is Andy Barber, a prosecutor who is given the difficult mission to discover the identity of a murderer of a 14-year-old boy. However, the case takes an unexpected turn when Jacob, his son, is named as one of the main suspects in the crime.

7. For All Mankind (2019)

Drama | Science fiction

IMDB Score: 7.9

For All Mankind was one of the first series released by Apple TV+ and it has a very interesting premise. What if Russia had beaten the US in the space race to the moon in 1969? The plot created by Ronald D. Moore is imaginary, as there were several battles fought within the space program between military and civilian authorities. The production shows the various effects that society would suffer if this had happened.

8. Servant (2019)

Drama | Terror | Mystery

IMDB Score: 7.5

The story follows the couple Dorothy (Lauren Ambrose), a reporter, and Sean (Toby Kebbell), a chef. Despite being successful, they are living a nightmare after the death of their newborn son. So, still not accepting the situation, Dorothy chooses to believe that her son is still alive in the form of a reborn doll. In order not to upset his wife, Sean supports her. So they decide to hire Leanne (Nell Tiger Free) to be the baby’s nanny. But as time passes, it becomes clear that nothing is as it seems.

9. Slow Horses (2022)

Drama | Thriller

IMDB Score: 7.7

He likes spy plots, so he bets on this series that is already in its fourth season. In Slow Horses, we are introduced to the MI5 (British Intelligence Service) eviction department called Slough House. There, Jackson Lamb (Gary Oldman) is responsible for commanding agents who have committed infractions on duty and need to end their careers. However, the agent believes that, despite everyone being there for a reason, none of them were trained to handle the bureaucratic part. Thus, they decide to find a way to return to activity.

10. The Morning Show (2019)

Drama

IMDB Score: 8.3

Despite the anticipation under the series’ release, critics and audiences didn’t buy into the idea as Apple TV+ would have liked. Mainly because of the cost of production, since it brought in big names to compose the cast.

For many years now, Alex Levy (Jennifer Aniston) has been the director of The Morning Show, a prestigious morning TV show. But when Mitch Kessler (Steve Carell), her partner of 15 years, is fired for sexual misconduct, she struggles to keep her job as an anchor. At the same time, she battles Bradley Jackson (Reese Witherspoon), a rookie who wants to steal her place.

