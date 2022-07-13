The Devil’s Light | Daniel Stamm’s New Horror Gets a Poster

THE Paris Films unveiled the first poster for “The Devil’s Light” (Prey for the Devil), new horror directed by Daniel Stamm (“The last Exorcism”). Check out;
Synopsis
Sister Ann, a restless 25-year-old, devoutly believes that performing exorcisms is her calling. But she is at odds with the institution’s traditions: sisters cannot perform exorcisms, only priests. With the support of a mentor, a teacher who realizes her special gift, she can observe real training sessions. Her desire to prove herself takes a personal turn when she meets one of the school’s most disturbed patients. During their harrowing encounters, Sister Ann comes face to face with a demonic force that infests the school and has mysterious ties to her own past. It is then that the power of evil and his own amazing abilities are fully realized.
Cast
The horror stars Virginia Madsen (“Christmas Gift Mission”), Colin Salmon (“Zone 414”), Ben Cross (“In the Eye of the Hurricane”), Jacqueline Byers (“The House of Fear”), Christian Navarro (“Attack on Bushwick”), Nicholas Ralph (“Creatures Large and Small”), Lisa Palfrey (“Chloe”), Tom Forbes (“Morbius”) and others.
“The Devil’s Light” hits theaters on October 27, 2022.