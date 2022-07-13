The Devil’s Light | Daniel Stamm’s New Horror Gets a Poster

Synopsis

Sister Ann, a restless 25-year-old, devoutly believes that performing exorcisms is her calling. But she is at odds with the institution’s traditions: sisters cannot perform exorcisms, only priests. With the support of a mentor, a teacher who realizes her special gift, she can observe real training sessions. Her desire to prove herself takes a personal turn when she meets one of the school’s most disturbed patients. During their harrowing encounters, Sister Ann comes face to face with a demonic force that infests the school and has mysterious ties to her own past. It is then that the power of evil and his own amazing abilities are fully realized.