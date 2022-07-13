The extraordinary system that allows you to harvest flowers in one country and sell them in another 1 month later

Andrea Dijkstra

BBC News, Nairobi

8 hours ago

Credit, Jeroen van Loon photo caption, Kenya ranks as one of the largest flower exporters in the world.

Workers in thick coats move boxes of flowers from a cold room to a refrigerated container.

Once packaged, these flowers will travel hundreds of kilometers in a “controlled atmosphere” from Kenya’s capital Nairobi to the country’s coast.

After arriving in Mombasa, the largest port in the African country, the cargo enters a ship for a 30-day trip to Europe.

Despite the long journey, the flowers will still be sold to European traders with a shelf life of about a week. How is this possible?

The game

“The flowers will be kept at a temperature of 0.5°C throughout the trip,” says Elizabeth Kimani, quality and standards manager at Sian Flowers.

In addition to controlling the temperature, the container’s atmospheric system reduces the oxygen level from 20% to 4%, while increasing the carbon dioxide level from 0.4% to 4%.

This technology is part of the elaborate process of preserving flowers for as long as possible.

“This is how all the activity in the flowers is stopped and as a result they go into dormancy,” says Kimani.

A sophisticated tracking system allows temperature and oxygen and carbon dioxide levels to be monitored during the trip.

But flowers destined for such a long journey need special attention as soon as they are picked.

“We pick it early in the morning when it’s still cold,” explains Linda Murungi of Sian Flowers.

Credit, Jeroen van Loon photo caption, Flowers face a long journey and need special attention as soon as they are picked.

Freshly cut roses, for example, are dipped in a chemical mixture to protect them from the fungus. botrytis.

After that, the stalks are placed in buckets to absorb a hydration solution that allows them to go 30 days without water.

They are also placed in a solution that slows down the growth hormone, ethylene, which causes the flowers to age.

Once this process is completed, they are packed in cardboard boxes with holes at the top and bottom, which allow air circulation.

Export

Kenya has become one of the biggest flower exporters in the world thanks to its location, high altitudes and relatively cheap labor.

The country competes in the flower market with Colombia and Ecuador.

For years, the two Latin American countries have exported around 10% of their flowers by sea to North America and Europe.

As these flowers travel for a much shorter period of time, companies that export from Latin America do not need a controlled atmosphere or post-harvest treatment.

Kenyan exporters need much more care.

Credit, Jeroen van Loon photo caption, Special containers control temperature, oxygen and carbon dioxide levels

There is no direct transport route to Europe: containers travel on smaller ships to the Middle East to transfer to larger vessels.

“All processes related to shipping require extreme precision,” says Jeroen van der Hulst, director of consultancy FlowerWatch.

“One mistake, and the flowers can become fertilizer,” he adds.

The complex journey of Kenyan flowers faces risks as containers sometimes miss the transfer window.

The port of Mombasa is also known for delays and bureaucracy.

Another challenge is that there is no so-called “green line” for perishables: flowers enter the line like all other products.

The changes

Due to these challenges, Kenyan flower growers previously preferred to transport their flowers by air, but changed their plans during the pandemic.

According to Harm-Jan Mostert, Africa business manager at Royal FloraHolland, a Dutch giant in the world market in the segment, farmers have seen the price of air freight soar from US$1.80 per kilo in January 2020 to US$. 2.80 per kilo in June 2022.

The transport issue became so difficult that some producers destroyed part of their harvest.

“This year alone, more than 300 containers with 10 tons of flowers each were exported from Kenya by sea,” says Van der Hulst.

Credit, Jeroen van Loon photo caption, Chemicals need to be used to preserve flowers on a long journey

“This is substantial savings equivalent to 30 fully loaded aircraft,” he adds.

In addition to being cheaper, shipping can cut carbon emissions by up to 95%, according to a 2021 UK government-funded study.

But of course, if you’re concerned about the carbon footprint of flowers, it’s best to buy a bouquet grown close to home.

new varieties

Walking through his greenhouse in Naivasha, Royal De Ruiter East Africa’s Robin Letcher explains to the BBC that rose growers are also trying to develop new varieties.

“This variety, for example, has petals that are firmer and less sensitive to [fungo] botrytiswhich is good for transportation,” he says, pointing to red roses.

In the future, this could potentially reduce the need for chemicals during post-harvest treatments, although it still needs seven to ten years to successfully develop this, he adds.

Credit, Jeroen van Loon photo caption, Kenya has favorable conditions for commercial flowering

Many producers get nervous during transportation.

“A stupid mistake, a strike at the port or bad weather can really cause problems,” explains Letcher.

Last year, for example, a container accidentally went to Singapore.

“It finally arrived in Holland after 53 days. All the flowers had to be destroyed. It was a disaster,” he says.

Growers also have to deal with the industry’s perception that flowers shipped by sea have a shorter shelf life, particularly at the world’s largest flower auction, which is held in the Netherlands.

Credit, Maersk photo caption, Sea freight is cheaper and has a smaller carbon footprint than air freight.

Customers don’t notice much of a difference, according to Kimani, who says that flowers via sea are indistinguishable from flowers on air freight, adding that some of her roses travel better by sea than by air.

“Although air transport takes only about 12 hours, sometimes there are high temperatures during the trip, which obviously negatively influences the flowers,” he explains.

“Yet by the sea, our flowers are continually dormant.”

The logistics of moving these flowers is not an easy decision as prices change constantly.

But in the long term, Moster predicts that shipping will account for at least 20% of Kenya’s flower exports, a sector worth $934 million a year.

“Air freight prices will likely never go back to the pre-Covid-19 level, so from a cost perspective, ocean freight is still interesting,” says Moster.