The Resident Evil Movies You Need to See Before the Netflix Series

Resident Evil has a long history in theaters, in addition to films released directly on digital platforms, or on home-video. With the upcoming Netflix series on the verge of debuting, there are those who might want to marathon the franchise.

There are three timelines to follow in Resident Evil these days (four if you count the live-action Netflix series).

The first is established by Capcom games, which include animated films and series. The second originated with the film starring Milla Jovovich.

The third was created with Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City, the first item on this list, which can be seen below.

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City

The latest film in the franchise is a reboot, which retells the story of the first two games. The story follows Claire Redfield (Kaya Scodelario) as she uncovers the dark secrets of the Umbrella corporation.

The film, however, was slammed by critics, with a 30% approval on Rotten Tomatoes.

Currently, it can be watched on HBO Max.

Resident Evil: Degeneration (2008)

Unlike the live-action movies, Resident Evil animations are part of the game’s continuity.

Set after Resident Evil 4, but before Netflix’s Resident Evil: Into the Darkness series, it takes place in a world where the T-virus exists but has not yet become a global threat.

A terrorist organization threatens to release the T-virus in the US if the government doesn’t reveal who created it by midnight. It’s up to Claire Redfield (Alyson Court) to unravel these threats before America is wiped out.

The film can be rented, or purchased, through digital platforms.

Resident Evil: Doom (2012)

Set after Resident Evil 5, Doom is the highest rated movie on this list.

It currently holds 100 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. Focusing on CIA agent Leon S. Kennedy (Matthew Mercer), the story revolves around Leon heading to the East Slavic Republic to check out rumors that biological weapons are being used.

This one mixes unstable global politics with rising war and a zombie hive. The film is available on HBO Max.

Resident Evil: Revenge (2017)

The last movie in the gaming timeline takes place after Resident Evil 6 and right before Resident Evil 7.

Chris Redfield is back, and this time he’s tracking down Glenn Arias, a former CIA agent who now works in the black market and is wanted by Interpol and the FBI.

In addition to host zombies and parasites, this installment introduces an entirely new threat: the A-virus.

The film can be purchased, or rented, through digital platforms.

Resident Evil (2002)

This one is completely separate from the games. The film introduces Alice (Milla Jovovich), a former security agent for the Umbrella corporation whose memory has been wiped.

Alice and a team battle monsters and zombies in the Hive, an underground facility beneath a mansion, which has unleashed the T-Virus, turning people into terrifying creatures.

The film is available on HBO Max.

Resident Evil 2: Apocalypse (2004)

A direct sequel to Resident Evil (2002), this film continues Alice’s story. This time, the virus has spread throughout Raccoon City and it’s up to her and Jill to escape the quarantined city before it is blown up.

The problem is that they are pursued by Nemesis, a terrifying genetically modified creature.

The film can be rented, or purchased, through digital platforms.

Resident Evil 3: Extinction (2007)

This is where this particular timeline started to get confusing.

Apocalypse ended with Alice gaining superhuman powers, and Extinction puts those powers to the test.

By this time, the entire world has been infected by the T-virus. As Alice wanders the country trying to survive, she also learns how to master her new telekinetic powers. As everything indicates, this part is less of an independent film and more of a setup for what’s to come.

The film is available on HBO Max.

Resident Evil 4: Fresh Start (2010)

We saw Alice gain superpowers and master them. And here she loses those abilities.

After meeting up with a group of her allies, Alice discovers that the Umbrella corporation is experimenting with survivors.

It is up to her, therefore, to stop the evil corporation once more.

The film is available on HBO Max.

Resident Evil 5: Retribution (2012)

The fifth film is a rescue mission. When Alice wakes up back in the Hive, she has to use every trick she knows to escape the Umbrella corporation.

This film not only sees the return of Rain Ocampo (Michelle Rodriguez), but also saw the introduction of several characters from the games.

Available on HBO Max.

Resident Evil 6: The Final Chapter (2016)

This is the last film in the series with Milla Jovovich, as the title makes clear.

With the fate of humanity looking bleak, Alice and her friends must return to where this whole nightmare began: the Hive in Raccoon City.

The feature film not only explains who created the T-Virus and why, but also reveals Alice’s true identity.

Available on Netflix.

The Resident Evil live-action series arrives on Netflix on July 14.