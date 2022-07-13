“The values ​​are from…”; sale of Lázaro is a last-minute matter at Fla, which agrees with a ‘good’ price and awaits proposals on the table

Lazarus is a player considered qualified for his young age. With only 20 years old, the player has been gaining ground in the professional since 2020. With Paulo Sousa, the attacking midfielder played more and was even a starter at times. However, the athlete dropped production in the transition between the change of coach and seems to have not gained the trust of Dorival Júnior so far.

The flamengo direction also places the player as good, but that is not essential among the most important players. The proposal to renew with the boy was refused, as previously reported by journalist Venê Casagrande. Information also emerged that the young man’s agent is looking for clubs interested and willing to value him, something that Fla, at first, did not do.

The “Euclides Fla” profile reflected the information with the following words: “Lázaro’s agent is looking for clubs for the player. He and the player are not liking the proposals presented by Flamengo. Information about Venê Casagrande in SBT”, stated.

This journalist learned that Flamengo is willing to sell him if a financially good proposal for all sides comes to the table. The amounts that Fla ‘accepts’ a deal are around 8 million euros (R$ 43.6 million at the current price).

Portuguese and Italian clubs are keeping an eye on Lázaro and the tendency is for this interest to become official proposals. The player has a contract until 2025 and will only leave if it is something good for everyone, even if his salary is still insufficient, in the opinion of the player himself and his representatives.