‘The White Lotus’ Season 2 Will Be ‘Completely Different’ Says Jennifer Coolidge

In an interview with deadlinethe actress Jennifer Coolidge (‘American Pie’) revealed what we can expect from the 2nd season of the acclaimed anthology series ‘The White Lotus‘, ensuring that the new cycle will be “very different” from the first.

“Season two will be completely different. It will be like a new series. And it will be even more complicated than the previous cycle.”

Entitled ‘White Lotus: Sicily‘, the next cycle will focus on a new cast – with just a few familiar faces returning, such as coolidge.

It is worth remembering that, recently, the first season conquered 20 Emmy Award nominationsincluding Best eMiniseries or TV Movie, Best Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or TV Movie for Jennifer Coolidge, Sydney Sweeney, Alexandra Daddario, Connie Britton and Natasha Rothwell and Best Supporting Actor in a Miniseries or TV Movie for Murray Bartlett, Steve Zahn and Jake Lacy.

Winners will be announced on the days September 03 and 04. The winners of the main ceremony, in turn, in September 12th.

The narrative is centered on the guests and the staff of the The White Lotus, a resort hotel located in an idyllic paradise. As the vacation unfolds, however, dark situations arise between the characters and within the hotel itself.

