“They want R$ 49 million”; Braz is communicated and will have to ‘open his pocket’ to bring the desired reinforcement to Flamengo

Flamengo remains aggressive in the market seeking to strengthen the team for the final stretch of the season. So far, midfielder Arturo Vidal and striker Everton Cebolinha have arrived, who should be available to Dorival Júnior next week.. Soon, Marcos Braz and Rodolfo Landim want to have at least two more reinforcements: midfielder Wallace, from Udinese, from Italy, and Wendel, from Zenit, from Russia.

Mengão’s leaders should not stop there. That’s because the idea is to bring in another point guard midfielder and an attacker who plays on the sides of the field. Who is in good spirits with Braz and Landim at the moment is Igor Paixão. In addition to Mais Querido, the Coritiba athlete, who is one of the highlights of the Brasileirão, also attracts the interest of European football teams such as Porto, from Portugal and Fenerbahce, from Turkey. And this Tuesday (12), the high flamengo dome was informed of the amount they will have to pay to hire the player in this or the next transfer window.

According to the reporter Raisa Simpliciofrom the portal Goal.com, the board of Coritiba, who sees in Igor Paixão the opportunity to raise money since many understand that the athlete will be the biggest sale in the club’s history, set a price to release the professional: R$ 49 million. It is worth remembering that although they admit the possibility of selling, the top leaders of Paraná would like to count on the young promise at least until the end of this season.

After being informed about the value, Marcos Braz and Rodolfo Landim should meet to discuss whether or not it is worth having the player since in the last month, Everton Cebolinha arrived in Gavéa and the carioca club had to make an investment of R $73 million. Igor Paixão will be Flamengo’s next opponent in the Brasileirão. That’s because next Saturday (16) the Mais Querido will host Coritiba, at Maracanã, in a game valid for the 17th round of the national tournament.