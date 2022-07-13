Thor 4: Natalie Portman on the Mysterious Whisper Scene at the End of Love and Thunder

With an air of suspense, the audience began to wonder what the Mighty Thor said to Chris Hemsworth’s character.

Since last week, audiences have been witnessing Chris Hemsworth’s new journey as Thor, built from the vision of director Taika Waititi. Through an antagonist that poses a great threat and breathtaking new characters, Thor: Love and Thunder was finally released in theaters across the country, once again bringing the Norse god into the spotlight of the MCU.

And speaking of new characters, it can be said that one of them conquered the audience right away: The Mighty Thor. Played by Natalie Portman, one of the scenes of the heroine has been a reason for discussion among viewers of the new film: the moment when she whispers a few words in Thor’s ear, supposedly, showing him the new “perfect” catchphrase.

The dialogue itself is not shared with the audience, creating an aura of mystery around the take. And if the curiosity is great, unfortunately, it will continue to exist, because during an interview with the site CinemaBlendPortman stated that he will not tell anyone the content of his words.

“That scene was really, really fun to shoot”said the actress. “And yes, there is a specific line, but I will never reveal it”he added.

As usual in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, we’ll likely get some glimpse of what Thor was actually told a few movies down the road. That is, for the curious on duty, it remains to wait to find out what the newest catchphrase of the God of Thunder will be.

Love and Thunder (in the original) follows Thor on a journey unlike anything he has ever faced. In search of inner peace, his retirement is interrupted by a galactic assassin known as Gorr, The Butcher of the Gods (Christian Bale), who preaches the extinction of any existing god.

To combat the threat, the protagonist enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who inexplicably wields her magic hammer, Mjolnir, revealing herself to be the Mighty Thor. . Together, they embark on a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the Butcher of the Gods’ revenge and stop him before it’s too late.

In the cast, in addition to those mentioned, there are still names like Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Chris Pratt, Jaimie Alexander and Russell Crowe.

