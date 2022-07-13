top 6 options for working with internet

If you are looking for professions that pay their workers well, know that the internet is a rich medium in this matter. There are actions that only became possible through the web. You can identify with any of them and get great salaries.

1 – Mobile application developer

Everyone uses mobile apps, whether to watch videos, listen to music, organize spreadsheets or any other purpose. The truth is that developers focused on mobile technology have a vast field ahead of them. It is no wonder that this is one of the professions that pay well and that emerged a lot on account of the internet.

2 – Information technology specialist

The salary of an Information Technology (IT) specialist is responsible for enabling solutions focused on technological resources. In this case, these resources are the computing devices. The starting salary can easily reach around R$ 4 thousand.

3 – Professions that pay well: digital marketing

Do you want to do well in the digital world, especially with the internet? If you like communication and advertising, digital marketing is a very attractive area that provides great salaries. Experienced people in the field qualify it as one of the well-paying professions today.

4 – Digital business consultant

Stores that don’t have an internet-facing arm are losing out on the market. E-commerce is a necessity and not just another option to make sales. Therefore, specialists who work as e-commerce consultants earn great salaries all over the world, including Brazil.

5 – Content producer and influencer

The internet allows several professionals to produce content for social networks, streaming platforms and websites. If you like to write, know how to do voiceovers or love to edit videos, there are many opportunities available. You can be an influencer or produce content for other people.

6 – Graphic designer for web

The web designer is one of the professions that pay well and that emerged because of the internet. This professional is responsible for creating page layouts, applications and software. One tip is to learn how to work with user experience concepts.