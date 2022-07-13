Tourist is surprised by avalanche when recording mountain range; Look

A tourist was surprised by an avalanche while recording the landscape in the Tian Shan mountain range in Kyrgyzstan. Harry Shimmin was eventually shot, but is doing well, according to the British newspaper The Guardian. He was accompanying a group of eight people.

The group managed to take cover when the avalanche hit them. So the snow passed over them. Shimmin walked away from the tour group to take some pictures of the scenery and heard the sound of ice breaking behind him, but he knew what to do. “I had been there for a few minutes, so I knew there was a place for shelter right next to me.”

Despite this, the boy took some time to take shelter, as he was filming. “I’m very aware that I took a big risk. I felt in control, but regardless, when the snow started to fall and it got darker and harder to breathe, I thought I might die.”

Shimmin said he knew the rest of the group was far away and felt “dazed” after being covered in snow, but was left without a “scratch”, he said.

The other members of the group are also doing well, but with minor injuries.

“The whole group was laughing and crying and happy to be alive. It wasn’t until later that we realized how lucky we were. If we had walked another five minutes on our trail, we would all be dead.”