Twitter finally launches feature for you to untag yourself from inappropriate tweets

O twitter finally started rolling out to everyone the feature to remove tags from posts. The novelty will allow the user to unmark himself from mentions made in conversations on the social network by other people. It’s been one of the most requested features by the community for years, but neglected by developers.

The announcement was made by the official profile of the bird’s social network. According to Twitter, people will be able to take control of their mentions and leave conversations whenever they want. Until then, the only way for this to happen was to block the profile entirely, which prevented new followers from accessing and brought unwanted limitations.

Sometimes you want to be left out. Take control of your mentions and exit conversations with ‘don’t @mention me’, now available to everyone on Twitter. https://t.co/t5AtzPewDF pic.twitter.com/yKejMdSTwe — Twitter Seguro 🇺🇸 (@TwitterSeguroBR) July 11, 2022

The move will delete the link to your profile, stop notifications and prevent people from being able to tag you again in that tweet. The text will remain the same, so someone curious will still be able to access your account if they type their username in the search bar. Even so, without the link and with the mentions blocked, the user can guarantee some peace.

How to untag yourself in tweets

Called Unmentioning (“don’t @ mention me”, in Portuguese), the feature will arrive for all devices. To untag yourself from a post, simply follow the steps below:

Click the bell icon to access notifications; Go to the Mentions tab; Choose which post will have your @ deleted; Click on the three dots icon and choose the option “Leave this conversation”; An explanatory screen will appear to explain the consequences of the decision.

After reading everything and knowing exactly what will happen, you will have to confirm the choice in the “Leave this conversation” button. The mention of your profile will automatically be removed from the post and you can go on with life without following a toxic conversation or an uninteresting topic.

The removal of tags has been in the testing phase with a small group of users since April 2022, but now it reaches everyone broadly. At one point, it was even speculated that this feature could be exclusive to Twitter Blue subscribers, which fortunately did not prosper.

As usual, the update may take some time to reach all accounts, so please wait patiently. The recommendation is to update the Twitter app on Android/iOS or try to log out to log in again if using the network through the browser.

Source: twitter