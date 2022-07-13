Two brain-dead humans receive pig hearts in US | Health

Disclosure/NYU Langone Health Two xenotransplants were successfully performed in the US

A team from NYU Langone Health, an academic medical center located in the United States, successfully performed two transplants of hearts from genetically modified pigs into recently deceased humans.

The two people who received the transplants, Lawrence Kelly, 72, and Alva Capuano, 64, died of brain death and were kept on ventilatory support.

The procedures took place on July 16 and July 6 and, according to the doctors and scientists involved in the process, the success indicates a major step forward in determining whether animal organs can be modified and used in humans who need a transplant.

After the surgeries, known in medicine as xenotransplants, there were no signs of early rejection in any of the organs, and the hearts functioned normally.

“This is the first step in developing a deep understanding of the mechanical, molecular and immunological aspects of xenoheart transplantation and the feasibility of using standard clinical practice and tools to do so,” highlighted Dr. Alex Reyentovich, medical director of heart transplantation and director of the advanced heart failure program at NYU Langone, in a statement.

According to the researchers, pig hearts had a total of 10 genetic modifications, including 4 to prevent rejection and abnormal organ growth in humans.

According to Nader Moazami, surgical director of heart transplantation at NYU’s Langone Transplant Institute, the idea of ​​those involved in the research is to confirm that clinical trials can move forward using genetic modifications in tried-and-true transplant practices.

“Our goal is to integrate the practices used in a typical, everyday heart transplant with just a non-human organ that will function normally without additional help from untested devices or drugs,” he said.

The two transplants followed procedures used to make the first xenotransplantation in history, performed in January this year. The 57-year-old, however, died in March of heart failure.

Get in on

Last Second channel on Telegram



and see the main news of the day in Brazil and in the World. Also follow the general profile of the iG Portal.