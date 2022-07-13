UFSC student develops low-cost wheelchair for dogs

posted on 07/12/2022 21:10



“Petwheels”: low-cost 3D printer innovation – (credit: Personal archive)

Complementing a course conclusion project at the Federal University of Santa Catarina (UFSC), product design student Artur Donadel Balthazar developed a low-cost wheelchair for dogs, with a design inspired by sports cars and flexible rods that allow movement side of the mascot, keeping its spine stable.

Named Petwheels, the product is manufactured using 3D printing and had its patent deposited with the National Institute of Intellectual Property (Inpi) at the beginning of the year.

He highlights that the main differential of his invention are the side bars, which guarantee the stabilization of the animal’s spine, allowing the natural movement of the chest to the sides, unlike the canine wheelchairs on the market.

According to him, the idea came about in 2018, from the need of his aunt, Isabel Cristina Feijó, to find in the market a car seat for her dog, who was born without both front legs. When looking for some means to solve the problem, she asked her nephew, who had a 3D printer, for help.

He claims that the digital fabrication process contributed to the low cost of the project and even allowed the adaptation to each anatomy of dog species, even before the car seat was manufactured. “The car seats sold on the internet are horrible, because they do not suit every anatomy”, he says, noting that the car seats made in 3D are found in the market, on average, for R$ 1,000, while the one developed by him costs between R$ 1,000. $300 to $400.

The cost-benefit, he says, is due to the project being fully optimized, allowing the reshaping of the measurements of the pets easily, a factor that facilitated the reduction of the time spent with the manufacture of the product. The shape of the car seat gained prominence because it resembles the design of a sports car, constituting a new reality for pets with disabilities.









Balthazar also states that having studied mechanical engineering for 5 years facilitated the development of the project. “Seeing the product design as a whole and having this perception of implementing it with structural knowledge of calculation has given new meaning to the entire planning. Product design and mechanical engineering are completely complementary, one should not be far from the other”, he says. .

The project planning was guided by Professor Regiane Pupo, coordinator of Pronto 3D, a rapid prototyping laboratory at UFSC, who was present during the student’s training period, focusing on the digital area. Balthazar says he intends to continue improving the project. “After this test phase, until the end of this month, I will produce other prototypes for testing”, he announces.

*Intern under the supervision of Jáder Rezende