Understand the surprise of Ms. Marvel

Ms. Marvel reached the END this Wednesday morning. After 6 weeks and 6 episodes that took fans on a roller coaster of emotions. And as usual, we have a lot of surprises that Marvel is keen to leave in the final moments.

So not only does episode 6 end with a big reveal, it has a traditional POST-CREDIT SCENE! While the scene is a GREAT gift to Kamala Khan fans, it can confuse a portion of the audience.

But don’t worry, we’ll explain it to you! Obviously, this article contains major spoilers for the Ms. Marvel. Follow at your own risk!

Well, the post-credits scene shows Kamala in her room. Until her bracelet starts to wake up and glow by itself, taking the character by surprise.

Until after being flung across the room, she appears as… CAROL DANVERS! With the surprising participation of Brie Larson in the series, in a way that NOBODY imagined.

Brie Larson appears in the post-credits scene of Ms. Marvel

But what exactly is happening in the scene? Is Brie Larson Back As The Real Captain Marvel? These are genuine doubts going through the minds of many fans, but the answer is quite simple for those who know the comics.

No, Kamala didn’t switch places with Carol, there wasn’t even any teleportation. Instead, we see Kamala discovering a NEW POWER, which is exactly one of her main powers in the comics.

In the comics, in addition to stretching, Kamala can change her physical form and look like any other person. Including changing shape, skin color and any other attributes.

And that’s exactly what she does in the comics in her first adventures. Where she transforms into a blonde girl, totally inspired by Carol Danvers, until she accepts to assume the mantle of heroine with her true identity.

MCU rescues key piece of Kamala’s story

Which generates a beautiful story of self acceptance. It seems a little late that they bring this ability of the character right now that the series is over. Either way, it’s always good to see them moving towards more fidelity in the MCU.

Even if it takes some time and it makes many fans angry. Will everyone be satisfied now? Anyway, we’ll see Kamala squander her new – and classic – powers in The Marvels, which hits theaters next year.

In the comics, Ms. Marvel is Kamala Khan, a young woman of Pakistani origin who discovers she is an Inhuman. As she develops her powers, the young woman is inspired by Captain Marvel, Carol Danvers, to do good. She will debut in the MCU with her series on Disney+.

The actress Iman Vellani was confirmed as the protagonist. While Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah (Bad Boys Forever), Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy (A Girl in Rio) and Meera Menon (The Punisher, The Walking Dead, Titans) are confirmed to direct the episodes. All the SIX EPISODES of the series are now available on Disney+.

