Understand what happened in the post-credits scene of the last episode

The sixth and final episode of Ms. Marvel arrived today, 13, on Disney+ bringing a major revelation about the heroine that will be very important for the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, the episode also featured a rather interesting post-credits scene, which ties into one of Marvel Studios’ upcoming theatrical releases.

The post-credits scene Ms. Marvel shows the young heroine in her room, in her heroic costume, looking at her bracelet. Everything changes though, when he starts to glow and then she ends up being teleported, instead, we see the captain marvel Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) arrives in the room completely disoriented.

The scene left some fans quite confused, as the scene doesn’t make it so clear if Kamala and Carol changed places, or if the Ms. Marvel gained her comic book powers to transform into other people. The explanation, however, comes from a few details: first, that it is possible to quickly see a temporal “warp”, similar to other MCU teleports, after the captain marvel looks pretty confused for being taken elsewhere and not wearing the heroine bracelet.

All this will lead directly to the marvelswith Kamala being taken into space, staying in the place where Carol originally was.

But why did this happen? The biggest theory is that Kamala’s bracelets really are, or have properties quite similar to, those of Kamala. Quantum Bracelets. In the comics, in addition to manipulating energy, artifacts can also teleport their users anywhere in the universe.

But how does this happen? The bracelets – which in the comics have already been used by two versions of the Quasar, of New and Phyla-Vell – allow your user to make a “quantum leap”, opening a wormhole in space-time allowing them to travel long distances… Quite similar to what (probably) occurred in the post-credits scene of Ms. Marvel.

Ms. Marvel is available on Disney+. the marvels hits theaters in July 2023.

