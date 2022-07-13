Understand why Tinder can be banned from the Play Store

The legal dispute between Google and Match Group faces a new chapter: this week, the Search Giant accused the owner of Tinder of not fulfilling its part of an agreement between the two and also of taking advantage of the possibility of adopting mechanisms of own payments. The information comes from the Bloomberg website.

In May of this year, a temporary agreement was established and Google would pave the way for the implementation of its own payment tools, while Match Group would take advantage of the discount and, in return, give consumers the alternative of using the company’s owner’s billing system. Play Store. All this, of course, when making purchases and subscriptions (in this case, contributing a 30% commission) in relationship apps.







Photo: Robert Scoble/VisualHunt/Canaltech

According to Google, however, Match Group “did not intend to meet the contractual terms of the agreement”. The Mountain View company claims that the other party’s intention was, in fact, not to pay anything for using the internal systems, something that would put Match’s applications “in a position of advantage over other developers”.

Google would abuse the advantage

“Google doesn’t want anyone else suing them, so their counterclaims are designed as warnings,” Match Group said in an email to Bloomberg. With the indictment, Google may weaken the temporary agreement and, as a result, have room to restrict the distribution of Match apps on the Play Store — including being able to remove them from the store.

The legal battle started last year, when the Tinder owner accused Google of abusing its controlling position in the Play Store to charge abusive commissions from developers. At the time, the pressure also came from Epic Games which, for a similar reason, pointed to the company’s monopoly.

It didn’t take long and Google revised the amounts charged for using the billing tools. Developers who don’t reach $1 million in revenue within a year would only need to contribute 15% of every app purchase. The decision, however, did not please everyone, especially the large distributors.

Will Tinder leave the Play Store?

It is still too early to say that Google will take more drastic measures against Match Group – such as removing the company’s apps from the Play Store or banning the platform’s developer. However, the relationship between the parties is at a delicate moment and the coming months will be decisive for the legal fight.

The fact is that, on Android, removing an app from the store isn’t that drastic — it decreases the app’s reach, but doesn’t make it impossible for users to download it. Similar to what happens with Fortnite, Match Group can distribute the programs outside the store (direct download or own platform).

Source: Bloomberg

