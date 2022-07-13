US court rejects actress Amber Heard’s bid for retrial with Johnny Depp

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

247 – The Justice of the United States rejected, this Wednesday (13), the argument of the lawyers of the American actress and model Amber Heard that one of the jurors committed irregularities. The artist is accused of defamation with actor Johnny Depp, 59, her ex-husband. The information was published in a report by CNN Brasil.

In June, Amber was ordered to pay $10.35 million in damages to Depp when a jury in Fairfax County, Virginia, said she defamed the “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor in an opinion piece published in the newspaper. The Washington Post. According to Depp, she defamed him when she called the artist “a public figure who represents domestic abuse”.

The actor denied hitting Heard, 36, and said she became violent in their relationship.

According to Judge Penny Azcarate, there was “no evidence of fraud or wrongdoing” by the juror. “Due process has been guaranteed and provided to all parties to this litigation,” the magistrate wrote.

