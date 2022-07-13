US Firearm Deaths Reach Highest Level in Nearly 30 Years | World

The number of massacres caused by shootings in the United States in 2022, until the beginning of July, is 320, lower than the registered in the same period last year. But the number of firearms tragedies has been growing in the country: since 2019, 45,000 deaths have been recorded each year, a situation unprecedented since 1995.

What worries American specialists the most is that this growth in the number of deaths from gunshots occurs inside homes, in domestic accidents, fights and suicides. The analysis was based on data compiled by entities such as the organization “Gun Violence”, which gathers official information from federal sources on incidents caused by firearms across the country.

Researchers believe that this exponential growth in shooting deaths is directly related to the gun purchase records recorded in the last two years. It is estimated that 43 million new weapons have been acquired in the last three years in the United States. The Firearms Industries Association (NSSF) released a survey that in 2021 alone, 5.4 million people bought guns for the first time.

There is still no answer about the reasons that lead people to acquire weapons or about the factors that drove the increase in violence and deaths from gunshots. But analysts see a clear relationship between these numbers and the fear of insecurity generated by the Covid-19 pandemic, the erosion of trust on the part of civil society with the public power, mental health problems and the large amount of weapons in circulation.

The difficulty in enforcing stricter gun control in the United States stems from cultural, historical, and lobbying factors by companies that manufacture and market weapons. The central argument of gun supporters is the law itself.

The Second Amendment to the United States Constitution, passed in 1791, protects the right of the population and the police to self-defense, allowing them to acquire or bear arms. This cultural appeal is widely used by the arms industry, which carries out large advertising campaigns, in addition to its influence with conservative politicians. In 2020, the National Rifle Association (NRA) invested $23 million in campaigns supporting Republican candidates.

US President Joe Biden said in May, after a massacre that killed 19 children in Texas, that it was time to take action. “As a nation, we have to ask ourselves, when in God’s name are we going to do what needs to be done against the gun lobby and do what needs to be done?” he asked in a statement.

Those calling for change argue that the United States should begin to control the limit on the number of weapons per inhabitant. Comedian Trevor Noah of “The Daily Show” recently drew a comparison between buying medicine and buying guns.

“You can’t go to the pharmacy and say: ‘give me more medicine than the prescription says because my arm hurts’. You only buy with a prescription,” she notes. “But to buy guns, you can go buy one, two, you can go back and buy it thousands of times and no one will question you for that,” she points out.

2 of 3 US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden visit the entrance to Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas — Photo: Marco Bello/REUTERS US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden visit the entrance to Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.