US sends destroyer near Chinese-controlled islands

O guided missile destroyer USS Benfold passed near the Paracel Islands and then continued operations in the South China Sea. The operation served to “defend the rights, freedoms and lawful uses of the sea,” the US Navy’s 7th Fleet said in a statement.

These operations are considered critical for the US Navy to maintain its presence in the Indo-Pacific, where China has been vying for influence, through a massive campaign to build ships and artificial islands in disputed waters with neighboring countries.

Beijing has also alarmed the US, Australia and New Zealand with the signing of a defense agreement with the Solomon Islands that will allow China to send Chinese troops to the South Pacific nation and possibly establish a permanent Chinese military presence in the country.

In response to the Benfold’s passing, the South China Theater Command tracked the ship’s movements and ordered it to leave the area, according to the Chinese Defense Ministry.

“Our troops are on high alert at all times to safeguard national sovereignty, security, peace and stability in the South China Sea,” the ministry said.

China claims almost the entire South China Sea, through which billions of dollars in global trade pass every year, and which holds reserves of highly valuable fish and undersea mineral resources.

Philippines, Brunei, Malaysia, Vietnam and Taiwan claim part of the territory.

