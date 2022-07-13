Users begin to be notified about the end of Windows 8.1

A few weeks ago, the Microsoft had already announced the end of Windows 8.1 for the beginning of 2023. Now, the company has started to send the first notifications for users who still use the operating system on their machines.

The warning gives the user three options: remember after the date that marks the end of OS support; just remind the user again soon; or understand more about the end of updates, being redirected to the company’s website.

Microsoft NotificationSource: XDA Developers/reproduction

Microsoft will end Windows 8.1 updates on January 10, 2023, ending the release of security patchesand there will not even be the possibility for users to pay for extended updates with the Extended Security Update (ESU) to continue using the platform.

Failure

Considered a great failure, the platform did not achieve the success expected during its launch in 2013. The OS was created to correct the flaws of Windows 8, bringing a more refined, colorful look, and very similar to the smartphone interface. However, the onslaught of the Bill Gates company was not a happy one, and once again it turned out to be a major disaster.

Even so, some companies still adopt Windows 8.1 as their operating system. With the end of updates, these machines will be more susceptible to malware, ransomware, and malicious applications.

With that in mind, the tip is to migrate to a newer version of the operating system. If your machine meets the necessary requirements, the latest option is Windows 11 — see how to install it here.