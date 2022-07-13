Video of Gabriel Veron, from Palmeiras, in the ballad goes viral on social networks; club fines the player

This Wednesday morning, a video of Gabriel Veron drinking at a club in São Paulo went viral on social media. The Palmeiras striker was filmed drinking an alcoholic drink straight from the bottle during the early hours of the night before Palmeiras’ return match against São Paulo, in the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil. Because of what happened, the young man was fined 40% of his salary, as published by the GE, and confirmed the report by the THROW!.

With this, people from Palmeiras quickly spread the content over the internet. The video was posted by singer Elvis Neiff, from “Bonde dos Neiff”, who was also at the nightclub in São Paulo. In it, it is even mentioned by the cameraman that “tomorrow has training”.

In fact, this Wednesday training is scheduled for 11 am, which should be the penultimate activity before the match with Tricolor, which takes place on Thursday, at Allianz Parque, at 8 pm, in which Verdão needs to reverse a 1-to-1 advantage 0 of the rival in the Copa do Brasil.

Veron returned to training last Tuesday, after recovering from a cut on his foot that took him away from the pitch for about a week. He missed the team in two games: against Cerro Porteño-PAR, for Libertadores, and against Fortaleza, for the Brasileirão.

With doubts in the attack, he has been cited as a possible replacement for Rony, who did not have his situation disclosed by Palmeiras and remains unknown for this Thursday’s classic.

The club took a position on its Twitter profile and confirmed the veracity of the videos, in addition to talking about the administrative and financial punishments that the athlete will receive for the case. The fine will be 40% of the salary, as published by the GE and confirmed by LANCE!. Check out, in full, the statement published by Alviverde:



“As soon as he presented himself this Wednesday at the Football Academy, the athlete Gabriel Veron was referred to the Football Department and confirmed the veracity of the videos that circulate on social networks.

Then, the player was summoned to a meeting with the board and captains of the team, in which he took responsibility and apologized for the attitude.

With the knowledge of the technical commission, it was decided that the attacker will receive the administrative punishments established by the internal regulations, including financial ones”

The player’s press office stated that he will position himself at the opportune moment. As soon as there is this manifestation on the part of the young person, it will be included in this note.