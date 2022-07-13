Video shows the late LG Rollable and its rollable screen in operation

Moments before LG decreed the end of its smartphone division, the company revealed to the world that it was preparing the arrival of one of the most curious devices that would be announced in 2021: the LG Rollable. The project was an alternative to foldables offering a flexible OLED screen that unfolded into a compact tablet — almost a scaled-down form of its OLED R TV. The device was never announced, but now we can see one of its early prototypes in action.

Less than half a minute long, the video posted on YouTube shows that the LG Rollable would have only two operating states: the first in a traditional smartphone format and the second with a wider display.

The first part of the video shows the prototype with a more refined version of the software, where the splash screen adapts to the highest aspect ratio including an animated wallpaper.

The second part of the video shows the display being rolled and unrolled multiple times and a static splash screen where the icons and navigation bar remain in the same position.

The video still shows the back cover of the device with a triple camera, but details related to the existence of a second screen or use of the front and rear display when in smartphone mode are unknown.

LG Rollable in teaser days before the company ends smartphone manufacturing (Image: Handout/LG)

Other companies such as TCL and Oppo have already shown prototypes of cell phones with a rollable screen in recent years, but so far no manufacturer has dared to launch such a project to the public.

However, there are rumors that Samsung is developing a Galaxy Z with a rollable display for launch in the next few years, fulfilling the dream of users looking for an alternative to the foldable Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip.

