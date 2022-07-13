Video: woman has cell phone stolen inside BH mall cafeteria – News

Security cameras recorded the moment that a 25-year-old woman had her cell phone stolen inside a cafeteria at Shopping Cidade, central region of Belo Horizonte. The case took place last Saturday afternoon (9).

In the images, it is possible to visualize the moment when the suspect approaches and sits next to the victim, who, accompanied by a friend, was fiddling with her laptop.

At one point, the suspect stretches his arm, takes the victim’s cell phone, puts the device in his bag and leaves the establishment.

After realizing that she had been a victim of the theft, the woman sought the mobile base of the Military Police (PM) in Praça Sete. To the corporation, she provided the device’s identification code, the IMEI. It is a Samsung Galaxy s20, valued at R$ 3 thousand.

The cafeteria itself provided the images to the victim. The recordings were also handed over to the police, who are investigating the case. Until the publication of this article, the device had not been recovered.

In a note, Shopping Cidade reported that “it regrets what happened and that it was not aware of the episode on the day it happened, as there was no record of complaint by the customer in any of its service channels and SAC”.

Despite this, the shopping center said it was “committed to collaborating with the authorities and supporting the shopkeeper and customer involved”.

“[O Shopping Cidade] reiterates that the safety and well-being of its customers and employees is its highest priority, and that through continuous investments in the training of specialized professionals, it acts in a preventive way to curb situations of this nature”, completes the note.