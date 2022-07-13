Vienna is named the best city in the world for the third time: find out what makes it special

In addition to good opportunities and infrastructure, the location allows residents to use the entire public transport network for just one euro a day.

Vienna won best city in 2018, 2019 and 2022



The city of vienna, Austria, was once again elected the best city in the world to live in. Despite not having been consecutive victories, this is the third time that the destination occupies the podium in the ranking of the Global Liveability Index, an annual report by The Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU). The first and second time that Vienna won was in 2018 and 2019. In 2021 the city reached the 12th place. Good opportunities in the area of ​​education and health, quality of infrastructure and environment and cultural varieties, are some of the topics that make the place a good choice. In an interview with Euro News, Nikolaus Graeser, spokesman for the Vienna Tourist Board, informs that it is not only in the British magazine that the city occupies a good position. According to him, “there is also the Mercer study, where Vienna is in first place for the tenth consecutive time”.

According to Graeser, the city has good and accessible infrastructure, an example is public transport: “For one euro a day, residents can use the entire public transport network. The annual pass costs 365 euros per year.” Providing good living conditions for residents is the main topic analyzed in the survey to discover the best city to live in. The result is only possible after comparing the data obtained in each candidate. Among the topics analyzed are: stability, health, culture and environment, education and infrastructure.

best cities to live

1st Vienna

2nd Copenhagen

3rd Zurich

4th Calgary

5th Vancouver

6th Geneva

7th Frankfurt

8th Toronto

9th Amsterdam

10th Osaka and Melbourne