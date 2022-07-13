Watch out! There is a chance that a rocket will re-enter the atmosphere and hit someone

A new study led by Michael Byers, a professor at the University of British Columbia, suggests there is a 10% chance that an uncontrolled rocket will re-enter the atmosphere and fatally hit a person. The estimate is valid for the next decade if the current practices of the space industry are maintained and, although it is not as high, it is significantly higher in some regions of the planet.

When a rocket is launched, it gradually releases weight as it consumes fuel in its stages, which are discarded. Some eject the thrusters towards the ocean before reaching orbit, while others keep their stages used in orbit even after launch. For the study, Byers and colleagues focused on this latter scenario.

They analyzed the past 30 years of rocket launches, and found that Jakarta, Mexico City and Lagos (in Indonesia, Mexico and Nigeria, respectively) are at least three times more likely to see rocket components wildly re-entering their regions than compared to Washington and New York.

Last year, a stage of a Long March 5B rocket, from China, wildly re-entered the atmosphere (Image: Reproduction/CGTN)

“The risk at the individual level is very, very small, but if you live in a densely populated city at 30 degrees north latitude, that should be a bigger concern for you,” he explained. It’s just that a large part of the objects that perform uncontrolled reentry comes from rockets launching loads into geosynchronous orbits, which follow the Earth’s equator.

So, given the population density in cities at this latitude north of the equator, the risk becomes even more significant — but it could disappear if governments demanded changes to be adopted by the space industry. The article recalls that international agreements can help, as has happened before: the Montreal Protocol, for example, played an essential role in reducing emissions of substances harmful to the ozone layer, used in air conditioning systems and refrigerators.

The good news is that, it seems, the space industry has already begun to adapt to more cautious practices. “Common practice is still to say, ‘Oh, what a shame, let’s keep the rocket stage in geotransfer orbit and let it re-enter wildly’, and that is starting to change particularly in the United States,” noted Jonathan McDowell, an astrophysicist at the University from Harvard. “General aviation practice is to maximize safety, and we believe this should also apply to space launches,” concluded Byers.

The article with the results of the study was published in the journal nature.

Source: Nature; Via: The Verge