We explain the post-credits scene of Ms. Marvel

The first season of Ms. Marvel has come to an end, bringing some shocking revelations. As usual in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), the show ends with a post-credits scene. Let’s dive into that now.

The final episode of the Disney+ series was full of emotions, tears and even an X-Men nomination – but the biggest surprise was for the end.

The post-credits scene showed Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) getting a well-deserved rest in her bed (while sporting her new attire) after battling the Department of Damage Control.

However, the young heroine was soon called to action once more as her bracelet began to glow and pulse in a more mysterious way than usual.

change of place

Kamala then seemed to warp into a wave of energy, with a new figure emerging in her place.

This new figure was none other than Kamala’s heroine Carol Danvers, Captain Marvel, with Brie Larson reprising the role.

Confused, Carol looked around the room at the fan art pieces and Captain Marvel posters adorning Kamala’s walls.

“Oh, no, no, no, no,” she muttered, realizing that something extremely inconvenient had just happened.

The screen then went black, followed by the message: “Ms. Marvel will return in The Marvels.”

Fans already know that Kamala is set to appear in the upcoming Captain Marvel sequel, which will see the pair bond with Teyonah Parris’ Monica Rambeau, who also possesses cosmic powers.

Setting up the plot for this film, the post-credits scene of Ms. Marvel seems to imply that Kamala and Carol have switched places in the universe, meaning the young heroine may now be somewhere much more dangerous.

It remains to be seen if this will lead directly into the events of The Marvels, or if there are still a few more pieces to add to the puzzle, but what is clear is that Carol now finds herself on a mission to get back to where she was.

The first season of Ms. Marvel is available on Disney+.