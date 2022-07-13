What is a quantum computer?

The quantum computer is a very powerful machine that works and has a very different principle from the common computer and, thanks to this, it is possible to solve calculations and analyzes more quickly. In many cases even solving problems that ordinary computers could not solve because of the complexity.

Today we are going to talk a little about the quantum computer, what it is and how it works, although the subject is still new and evolving. Nowadays, it is still not possible to understand all the possibilities of this type of technology, but it is possible to predict that they will be important in the future.

According to a famous physicist, Richard Feynman, “Anyone who claims to have understood quantum mechanics has not understood it.”

How does a quantum computer work?

First, to understand how a quantum computer works, it is necessary to remember an important detail in the operation of ordinary computers. They are based on the famous binary principle, which is formed by two states, 0 and 1. In traditional computing parlance, 0 is usually assigned to “off” or “false” or “negative” while 1 is assigned to ” on”, or “true” or “positive”.

Therefore, when making a calculation, he considers one of these states. For example, if the traditional computer were to calculate the best route a car needs to take to get from one point to another faster, it would calculate each route, one at a time, until it finds the ideal one.

But in quantum mechanics, there is a factor that brings many advantages, and that is the ability to assume two states at the same time. This is called superposition. So, while a bit in a normal computer can be just 0 or 1, a qubit (quantum bit) in these quantum computers can assume both states at the same time.

With this, the power to perform simultaneous calculations. In the route example, it would be able to calculate all the routes at the same time, arriving at an answer much faster than the traditional computer.

Another important detail is that while traditional computers work through devices such as semiconductors, which are transistors, the quantum computer is very different and works from quantum systems such as the properties of subatomic particles such as protons, photons and electrons.

In this way, a small number of atoms can hold values ​​much larger than the transistors of a traditional computer.

Still in the operation of the quantum computer, a very interesting effect called Quantum Entanglement is observed. This effect causes particles to influence each other, even at a distance, by choosing certain states. They all work together in a tangle, almost as if they were one.

Before measurement, these qubits are in a mixed state, being able to be 0 and 1 at the same time. But the moment one assumes a state, the others do the same. It is a very mysterious phenomenon, but it has already been proven, even if Albert Einstein himself once said that it was impossible.

Limitations of the quantum computer

Quantum computers don’t look like traditional computers, and they certainly aren’t sold in stores. This is because they are very expensive and also need specific conditions to work, which are only possible to be recreated in prepared laboratories.

Qubits can only reach entanglement if the environment is at a temperature a little higher than absolute 0, at about -273.15 degrees Celsius, that is, you need to use a very sophisticated cooling system for this. There must also be a shielding of the core against magnetic fields or electromagnetic waves, as they can interfere with calculations and even the functioning of quantum computers.

This also makes these quantum computers quite “fragile”, as any little thing can interfere with the quantum state of the qubits. In this way, it makes more mistakes than regular computers, as this state can only last for a few seconds.

It is not yet possible to know what the price of a quantum computer is, but it is already known that it is very, very expensive. It is estimated that this value exceeds US$ 100 million for each unit.

Google and its Sycamore

One of the companies already known to rely on a quantum computer is Google. She has even announced that he has achieved quantum supremacy, which means that he was able to solve very quickly a task that a traditional computer would not be able to answer, even though it is the most powerful model on the market or supercomputer.

Called Sycamore, Google’s quantum processor examined whether a random number generator could actually produce random numbers. It sounds silly, but believe me, it’s not. They reported that the world’s most powerful supercomputer could only come up with an answer in an estimated time of 10,000 years, while Sycamore did it in just 200 seconds.

He was the first to surpass a classical computer by solving a mathematical problem. However, one of the limitations of it and any other quantum model today is that they are produced to solve only one type of problem. Still, it was a major revolution in quantum computing.

Google’s processor has 53 qubits, and is capable of simulating 9 billion states at the same time. An amount of grains of rice that could bury the Eiffel Tower, according to broadcaster DW.

The future of quantum computing

Many experts still believe that we will need a few more decades of studies and evolution before the first quantum computers can really hit the market. This is because, as already said, they are still unstable and, by nature, prone to error.

They must still remain very specific for each task, becoming important for applications such as searching within a very large number of databases, filtering options in an unimaginable number of possibilities.

This will also be very interesting in research areas, such as in the simulation of large molecules, for example. That’s because quantum computing would follow the laws of quantum mechanics themselves, just like the molecules themselves. Computers are still unable to come up with concrete answers in this field. In practice, it could revolutionize the field of pharmaceutical research and microbiology.

However, this advance also brings some concerns, especially in relation to encryption and data protection. Nowadays the most common encryption method is RSA, mainly used to access online banking accounts. While on ordinary computers it is practically impossible to hack, quantum computers will have this ability because of their superposition power.

Overall, they will be beneficial for very specific areas, and most likely won’t change the way we use traditional computers today. So no, you won’t be answering emails or playing a game of Fortnite on a quantum computer.