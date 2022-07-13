WhatsApp: Here’s how to leave groups without being noticed

In the last month, WABetaInfo, a site specialized in information about the Whatsappreported that the messenger is developing in its version for Android and iOS a feature that will allow users to leave groups discreetly.

The novelty was being tested, but is now available in the messenger. With the new tool, a member of a group will be able to leave without all users seeing the action. The notification arrives only for the administrator.

How the new feature works

It will no longer be necessary to wait for a less busy time to leave your groups, the new WhatsApp option should guarantee greater discretion, as members will not be able to view the action.

In addition, the new option will allow only the administrator to know who left the respective group. In this way, the Whatsapp intends to end the “such person left” in the group, notifying the other users.

How to recover your blocked WhatsApp account

WhatsApp provides two-step verification to further secure the account in the app. Although the data is protected with encryption, criminals repeatedly manage to hack and clone the account.

However, when this happens, the messenger system performs an account blocking procedure simultaneously. Thus, criminals are unable to access user information.

Therefore, to recover the ‘stolen’ account, it is necessary to enter the Whatsapp phone number and verify the user with a six-digit passkey received by SMS.

Once this is done, the attacker using the account will be logged out immediately, since the extra security code indicates the true owner of the account.

It is worth mentioning that WhatsApp is blocked for 12 hours. After this period, the account can be used again.

How to recover chat history on WhatsApp

If you have been a victim of WhatsApp cloning, don’t worry, it’s possible to recover your chat history through backup. With the help of iCloud or Google Drive, there is the possibility to import the file saved on your mobile.

See the steps below:

on android

Access the “Settings” of your Android; Then tap “Applications” and then “WhatsApp”; After that, go to “Storage” and click on “Clear data”; On the next screen, click “Ok” (a backup will be restored); Next, open your WhatsApp and enter your number and wait for verification (the number must be the same as when the backup was made); After that, the system will automatically fetch the backups; Finally, the system will start to restore the messages from the found backup.

on iOS

First of all, uninstall and install WhatsApp; Once this is done, open the application and enter your number; Afterwards, the system will detect the backup saved in iCloud; After that, just follow the onscreen instructions to restore your chat history.