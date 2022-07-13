Where to Watch 2022 Emmy Nominees: Series and Miniseries

Another year, another edition of the award that defines the best in television and streaming. This year’s ceremony will take place on the 12th of September and that gives you some time to catch up on the watch list. We separate where to watch Emmy 2022 nominees so you don’t waste time and start your marathon.

Better Call Saul is one of the series to watch Emmy nominees 2022

Spin-off of the acclaimed Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul was remembered in four categories: best drama series, best screenplay, best actor and best supporting actress. For those who haven’t checked out the series, the plot follows in the footsteps of lawyer Saul Goodman. The audience sees the reality of the character after his contact with Heisenberg and Jesse, as well as the trajectory to become the famous lawyer.

Where to watch: Netflix

Euphoria is one of the 2022 nominees

With actress Zendaya at the center of the plot, the series shows the reality of youth amid drugs, family instability, romance and addictions. This is the second year that Zendaya has been nominated for best actress in a drama. The famous was the champion of the 2020 edition and became the youngest to win the category.

Among the technical and main categories, Euphoria was nominated 16 times. Best Actress in a Drama, Best Supporting Actress in a Drama, Best Drama Series, among others are some of the nominations.

Where to watch: HBO MAX

Ozark on the list of where to watch 2022 Emmy nominees

Starring Jason Bateman, who also writes and directs the series, Ozark was finished in 2022. The series shows a family that moves to a small town to escape the powerful, after Marty has problems with his bosses because of laundering. Of money.

In addition to appearing in the best drama series, the production is also nominated in the categories of acting, such as best actress, best supporting actress and best actor.

Where to watch: Netflix

Break

One of the firsts of the year, Ruptura stars Adam Scott, Britt Lower, Patricia Arquette, John Turturro, Christopher Walken and Zach Cherry. With a plot full of mystery, the series takes place in the near future, where the “rupture” method exists. This project is that employees of a company have no memories of work when they return home and vice versa. Each one lives two different lives, one in the company and one outside it. The series was remembered in the main categories of drama and also acting.

Where to watch: Apple TV+







round 6

One of the most successful series of the last year, Round 6 is a South Korean production about a group of people who end up in a game of life and death. They compete for a high value of money and have to go through stages that refer to children’s games. The second season of the attraction is already confirmed, but there is still no premiere date.

The series was nominated in some of the awards’ top categories and is the first non-English-language series in history to be nominated for best drama series.

Where to watch: Netflix

Stranger Things

The last part of the fourth season of the series just came out in the Netflix catalog and continues to make noise. The production takes place in the small town of Hawkins during the 1980s and shows experiments, monsters and powerful beings. The production The series was not remembered in the acting categories, but it was nominated for the best drama series, in addition to 12 technical categories, such as best sound editing, best visual effects, among others.

Where to watch: Netflix

Succession

HBO’s flagship, Succession is the most nominated of the year. The series leads the list with 25 nominations in total, with them in the main categories such as best drama series, best actor, best supporting actress, best supporting actor, as well as technical categories.

For those who don’t know, the plot follows in the footsteps of a billionaire family, owner of a media conglomerate. Everything starts to fall apart after patriarch Logan Roy decides he will no longer retire and pass the crown to his son, Kendall.

Where to watch: HBO MAX

yellowjackets

Girls from a high school football team survived a plane crash in Ontario. However, this “luck” left them with several traumas that they carried throughout their lives. Some 25 years later, they are still dealing with the ghosts of the past. The series is nominated for best drama series and is also cited in the female acting categories.

Where to watch: Paramount+

Killing Eve

Starring Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer, the series shows the troubled relationship between a trained murderer, Villanelle, and Eve, who works as an investigator. Both Sandra and Jodie are nominated in the same category, best actress in a drama. Episodes of the show’s fourth and final season were released in April.

Where to watch: Globoplay

Barry – Find out where to watch 2022 Emmy nominees

One of the most nominated in the comedy categories, Barry stars Bill Hader and follows in the footsteps of a hired assassin who decides to become an actor. The production is in its third year and remains one of the most acclaimed on the platform. The production is nominated in technical categories, as well as best actor, best supporting actor and best comedy series.

Where to watch: HBO MAX

hacks

Another comedy series that has been acclaimed is Hacks, starring Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder. The story kicks off when the young screenwriter Eva is frowned upon in the Hollywood industry and is forced to accept the only job that comes her way: writing comedy with a comedian who needs to renew her repertoire. Their relationship is one of love and hate.

Jean Smart won the category of best actress in a comedy last year and this year she is nominated again. The series also appears among other nominations, as supporting actress and best comedy series.

Where to watch: HBO MAX

Only Murders in the Building

One of the biggest hits of the last year, Only Murders in the Building has Selena Gomes, Martin Short and Steve Martin in a comedy and mystery plot. The three are residents of a building where an unexpected death occurs. Fans of crime podcasts, the three team up to put together one about the murder and find out what really happened and the police missed it.

Where to watch: Star+

Ted Lasso

Winner of most comedy categories from last year, Ted Lasso is back with 20 total nominations. The series appears in technical nominations and also among the priniciapsi of the comedy category, as best series, best actor, best supporting actor, best supporting actress, among others.

The plot follows an American football coach who moves to the UK to coach a field football team, a sport he doesn’t understand at all.

Where to watch: Apple TV+

What We Do in the Shadows

The plot follows the lives of vampires living on Staten Island, in the United States. The production follows the mockumentary pattern, which are those fake documentaries in which the characters talk to the camera all the time. Conceived by Taika Waititi and Jemaine Clement, the series is an adaptation of the film of the same name that was released in 2014.

The series was not remembered among the acting categories, but it appears among the nominees for best comedy of the year.

Where to watch: Star+

2022 Emmy-nominated miniseries

Most of the award categories are focused on regular series, but miniseries also gain space. Among the nominations, The White Lotus is the highlight with 20 nominations in total. The production is already confirmed to return to the small screen, but it is in this category and not among the series because it is an anthology, that is, a different plot each season, such as American Horror Story.

dopesick

The series on the 2022 Emmy nominees list to watch shows the United States’ struggle against prescription drugs, showing people from the industry, families affected, etc. The plot is nominated for best miniseries and has Kaitlyn Dever, Michael Keaton, Peter Sarsgaard, Rosario Dawson, among others, in the cast.

Where to watch: Star+

The Dropout

Starring Amanda Seyfried, the miniseries is based on the true story of the world’s youngest billionaire. American biotechnology entrepreneur Elizabeth Holmes launched a promising technology for blood tests, however, she was caught in a fraud scheme to falsify results.

Where to watch: Star+

inventing Anna

Also based on facts, this other plot nominated in the best miniseries category and in the list of Where to watch Emmy nominees 2022 follows in the footsteps of Anna Delvey, a German heiress, who is actually not quite what she seems. Journalist Vivian goes after the personality to investigate the case in depth.

Where to watch: Netflix

Pam & Tommy

Pam & Tommy is another true story among the miniseries category nominations. The episodes show the relationship of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee, who were victims of a leaked sextape during their honeymoon. Lily James and Sebastian Stan, who play the leads, were remembered in the acting categories.

Where to watch: Star+

The White Lotus

Darling among the nominees, the series on the list to watch Emmy nominees 2022 shows the arrival of wealthy clients in an exclusive resort in Hawaii. The episodes follow in the footsteps of different families during the holidays, a newly married couple, a rich woman who wants to deal with grief and a manager who has to deal with the most diverse madness around the place. Production is indicated in main and technical categories.

Where to watch: HBO MAX

