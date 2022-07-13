Which MBTI is the best type of contributor for your company?

Find the collaborator Perfect it is already an unfounded desire. The reason? There is no “perfect employee” but different profiles that align with different stimuli and activities. each has its particularitywhich works well for some functions or not — something that is largely reflected in the classification MBTI.

These personalities in everyday life can be very productive for certain tasks. After all, a unique skill is a valuable thing to hone in on a professional environment, in addition to contributing to the success of the business as a whole. understand what is the MTBI of an employee is also a sure step towards making the most of their talents and areas of expertise.

But what is this MBTI thing?

Don’t know the term? Here’s the simple explanation: the so-called “MBTI” refer to the typology Myers-Briggs, an indicator that ranks personalities. From him came the famous test 16 Personalitieswhich points out, after a test of about 15 minutes, 16 possible profiles of people, divided into four main groups: the analystsyou diplomatsyou sentries and the explorers.

Each MBTI is called by an acronym, composed of four letters that represent the so-called “dichotomies”. At dichotomiesin turn, are related to aspects of personality of each person and are divided into four opposing pairs: extroversion and introversion, sensory and intuition, reason and feelingand finally, judgment and perception.

That said, all 16 MTBIs are very competent in some area of ​​knowledge and have soft skills that can be very useful within companies. Below, we list the best features of each MBTI and where these personalities can be professionally fitted. Check out:

analysts

The analysts, the “purple” group of MBTIare those who are more guided by the reason and for intuition. This group adds a lot when analyzing possibilities and success strategies — and stands out for not being carried away by emotion when making decisions.

Architects (INTJ)

In the work environment, the architect is the one who sets high quality standards for the service he performs and tends to be a little more pessimistic. For many people, he can be seen as the ambitious and independent collaborator, since he uses logic to carry out his tasks. Being more introspective, intuitive, logical and judgmental, this type of MBTI tends to work better alone, but is characterized as one of the smartest personalities — comprising only 2% of the population.

Some of INTJ most famous are Friedrich Nietzsche, Michelle Obaman, Elon Musk and Christopher Nolan.

Logicians (INTP)

The logician, on the other hand, is the most creative worker, still guided by reason, who tends to be more philosophical. They are excellent observers, capable of revolutionizing the environment with their discoveries and, as a result, generate good insights and business planning. They are also extremely persistent in their projects, with an agile mind. Altogether, they comprise 3% of the world’s population.

are examples of INTP Bill Gates, Albert Einstein, Isaac Newton and Rene Descartes.

Commanders (ENTJ)

As the name implies, commanders are natural leaders. It is easy to place them in a leadership position, as their charisma exudes confidence and admiration, even if this is a very rational personality type and has difficulty with the emotional part of people management.

High positions aside, this MBTI is also characterized by ambition: they are people who aim for success and are more than willing to conquer it at all costs. And they also correspond to a total of 3% of the population.

Between the ENTJ famous are Steve Jobs, Gordon Ramsay, Margaret Thatcher and Franklin Roosevelt.

Innovators (ENTP)

One of the innovator’s greatest skills is the argument: it’s hard to beat. This kind of MBTI he likes to challenge others to greater achievements — and that’s why he’s great for working in a team — as well as positioning himself as a great questioner.

Although they are great debaters, this personality is characterized in the work environment as a transformer and trend pointer, as he questions processes and finds interesting solutions to the problems he goes through.

are examples of ENTP Adam Savage, Sarah Silverman, Tom Hanks, Thomas Edison and Céline Dion.

diplomats

As the name suggests, diplomats tend to be more driven by the desire for conciliation, bringing people together. are guided by feeling and for intuitionin addition to being recognized for their social skills.

Lawyers (INFJ)

Representing less than 1% of the population, the lawyer is that person moved by idealism and morality. Very determined and firm, when they understand the ideology and values ​​of the company, they tend to follow them in order to make a positive and lasting impact.

In addition to determination, lawyers are also very good at teamwork, especially since they tend to help others and are naturally helpful. They are advocates for their peers and fight injustice.

among the rare INFJare Martin Luther King, Nelson Mandela, Marie Kondo and Lady Gaga.

Mediators (INFP)

This personality type is one of the most desirable in work teams for a single reason: they are extremely optimistic in the face of adversity. They tend to be more calm and introverted, but when they find their purpose within the company, they cultivate a strong connection to the activities they perform. And they manage to transform a hostile environment into a place of prospecting.

In addition to being optimists, mediators tend to be great storytellers, in the same way that they are characterized as good listeners.

are examples of INFP JRR Tolkien, William Shakespeare, Julia Roberts and Jonny Depp.

Protagonists (ENFJ)

For this MTBI, the work environment is a valid space to lead. Like commanders, protagonists are characterized as born leaders, but tend to have a more sentimental side.

They are great at teamwork and are willing to help others on behalf of the team, they are judgmental and conquerors, so they exude great reliability. A protagonist undoubtedly has the power to guide the group to success and uses creativity together to achieve their goals.

Between the ENFJ famous are Barack Obama, Oprah Winfrey, Malala Yousafzai and Sean Conery.

Activists (ENFP)

Finally, activists are those who aim to connect the team. They are free-spirited, independent and energetic, as well as true curious people who seek knowledge and don’t hold back to try new tasks and ways of producing their work.

By being very considerate, activists tend to lighten the work environment, in addition to offering a word of comfort and acknowledging the needs of others.

are among the ENFP famous Robert Downey Jr., Robin Williams, Quentin Tarantino and Will Smith.

sentries

Here is the most judgmental group of the four: Sentinels are largely guided by their feelings and the way they see the world. They are also passionate about people, which makes them very important in the work environment.

Logistics (ISTJ)

Recognized as one of the most popular, logisticians are integrity definers. They are more practical people, who solve problems more easily and tend to be more dedicated to their work.

In general terms, the logistician is the one who “wears the shirt”: he is proud of his achievements and takes on important responsibilities with great dedication.

are examples and ISTJ Sting, Denzel Washington, Angela Merkel and George HW Bush.

Defenders (ISFJ)

As their name suggests, defenders are strong protectors of the people they care about, so they tend to be more stabilizing and transparent. They like safety and transfer this into their work, opting for safer projects. At the same time, they have an extraordinary ability to listen and excel as caregivers, given the immense empathy they feel for others.

are among the ISFJ Beyoncé, Queen Elizabeth II, Aretha Franklin and Anne Hathaway.

Executives (ESTJ)

Executives are synonymous with order. Within companies, they tend to be very dedicated and establish the organization after chaotic moments. They are very honest and often give good advice, as they have the ability to guide others in a clear and objective way.

In the team, executives are the conciliators: they like to keep their colleagues together and prefer to follow well-established rules.

are examples of ESTJ Sonia Sotomayor, Frank Sinatra, James Monroe and Lyndon B. Johnson.

Consuls (ESFJ)

Here are the popular ones. In other words, consuls don’t mind being “the center of attention” and like to be recognized for their teaching skills. In the work environment, they stand out as harmonious people, who calm heated moods and organize task assignments.

They tend to help others and stand out well in front of advertisements, cameras and early projects.

Between the ESFJTaylor Swift, Bill Clinton, Danny Glover and Sally Field stand out.

explorers

Finally, enthusiastic explorers are among those personalities who are naturally energetic, creative, and lively. They are curious and tend to develop and create new strategies within companies.

Virtuoso (ISTP)

Extremely sensory, virtuosos are curious personalities who like to explore their new challenges with their hands. They are manual people, with skills for tasks that involve the perception dedicated to small details – and, therefore, they tend to be perfectionists with their work. They love to learn and are not afraid to “get their hands dirty”.

Another interesting attribute for the virtuous professional is the ability to overcome challenges. This MBTI does not paralyze in the face of difficulties, but works hard to find solutions (and enjoys it).

are examples of ISTP Olivia Wilde, Michael Jordan, Tom Cruise and Bear Grylls.

Adventurers (ISFP)

This is the artistic personality, the one with the natural gift of seeing art in its activities. They are very empathetic and care a lot about aesthetics, so they are good observers of strategies and natural creatives. The adventurer is most excited when he feels free to create and becomes very inspiring within the team.

They are spontaneous and fun, and are characterized by recognizing their own efforts and those of colleagues.

are among the ISFP famous Lana Del Rey, Kevin Costner, Frida Khalo and Michael Jackson.

Entrepreneurs (ESTP)

If you have a personality that fills a stage well, it’s that of entrepreneurs. This MBTI does very well in presentations, expresses his goals easily, and has impressive public speaking.

Another highlight in this personality is energy: they are people who invest time in activities, are motivated and talkative.

are examples of ESTP Jack Nicholson, Eddie Murphy, Madonna and Bruce Willis.

Animators (ESFP)

To round off the list, animators are generous people. They are naturally enthusiastic and like to make the environment more welcoming to feel more comfortable at work. Because they are very friendly and empathetic, they usually encourage people to complete their tasks even in the face of adversity.

They manage to bring dynamism to the office and are energetic enough to infect the team.

Between the ESFP famous are Elton John, Marilyn Monroe, Adele and Jamie Foxx.

