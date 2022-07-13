Why did Ana de Armas suffer so much to play Marilyn Monroe?

the Cuban actress Ana de Armas is about to emerge on the skin of Marilyn Monroe in your newest movie, Blonde. Recently, she revealed, in an interview with a British newspaper, that the entire process for the composition of the character was “torturing”.

“I had to spend 9 months training my accent to record the dialogue. It was real torture! It was all very exhausting, my brain was screwed”, Ana revealed.

In addition, she also explained that the physical preparation to play the character was “painful and intense”, mainly because I had to wear several different wigs.

“I had to wear a cap every day. After all, Marilyn has gone through many different hairstyles, and various shades of blonde. To put these wigs on, you can’t have anything dark underneath. Every day, I spent about 3 and a half hours in the makeup and hair chair”, said the actress.

Actress had to do a lot of research

Ana de Armas also said that, when she learned that she would play Marilyn, she decided to do a lot of research on her in order to really dive into the character and understand her more deeply.

“There is a lot of material about her! There’s a lot to watch and read. It’s amazing. So, that’s what I did. I jumped into the search.. And for me, it was all very emotional,” she revealed.

“I just auditioned for Marilyn, and Andrew [Dominik, diretor do longa] said, ‘It’s you’. Even so, I needed to do other tests, for the producers and the financiers. But I knew I could. A Cuban like Marilyn? It’s revolutionary,” said the actress.

The actress Jamie Lee Curtiswho has worked with Ana in Between Knives and Secrets also commented on her colleague’s performance in the film.

“When she showed me the camera test, I was stunned. Ana disappeared completely, she became Marilyn”, commented the actress.

About the movie

“Inspired by Joyce Carol Oates’ bestseller, this fictional biography of the legendary Marilyn Monroe stars Ana de Armas”states the official synopsis.

In addition to Ana de Armas in the lead role, the cast of blonde features Bobby Cannavale (nine unknowns), Adrien Brody (The Grand Budapest Hotel), Julianne Nicholson (me, Tonya), Toby Huss (Carnivale) and Caspar Phillipson (jackie).

blonde It has a premiere date scheduled for this year 2022 on Netflix.

