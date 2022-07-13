Will not! Belmonte refuses Serie A Club attack by São Paulo striker

Striker Emiliano Rigoni is getting closer and closer to leaving São Paulo to play in the MLS. Austin FC would be closing the signing of the Argentine for around R$ 21.4 million. The investment made by shirt 7 last season must be refunded.

In addition, Gabriel Sara was sold to Norwich City for approximately 70 million reais + some goals stipulated in the contract, for 90% of the economic rights. Small details are missing to be resolved and the operation will be completed in the next few days. But another athlete may be leaving.

As Bolavip Brasil brought it exclusively last week, striker Toró should not stay at the Club for the season. Now, the player has an agreement with Santos, who tried to release him from São Paulo for free, which was rejected by the tricolor leaders.

Even without space in the squad, the board only accepts to release the player, who has a contract until December this year, upon payment of some amount, which is not on the minds of the Santos leadership. Sao Paulo officials are hopeful for an offer from European football, as Ludogorets-BUL is interested.