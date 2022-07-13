Willisa and G4S have 28 Production, Logistics and Surveillance vacancies in Barueri

This Tuesday morning (12), Willisa, G4S and a confidential company together opened 28 job vacancies for the positions of Logistics Assistant, Production Assistant and Surveillance to carry out activities in Barueri.

Below you can review job descriptions and apply.

Production Assistant – 8 vacancies

Initially temporary, with a chance of becoming effective.

Location: Barueri – SP

Schedules:

1st shift 5:50 am to 2:10 pm Mon to Sat

2nd shift 1:50 pm to 10:10 pm Mon to Sat

3rd shift 10:00 pm to 6:00 am + 20% additional (Mon to Friday, with alternate Saturdays)

Salary: 1,297.00 + transportation and meal vouchers on site.

Once effective, it adds the full package of benefits.

REQUIREMENTS:

High school diploma, with proof.

With or without experience in production or logistics.

Living in Barueri or neighboring cities

Number of vacancies: 8

requirements

Minimum Education: High School (2nd Degree)

valued

Desired experience: Between 1 and 3 years

benefits

Meal on site

Transportation vouchers

To apply click HERE.

LOGISTICS ASSISTANT – 10 vacancies

This professional is responsible for separating, sending and receiving materials, controlling the deadlines and costs of medium and large companies and loading and unloading.

Number of vacancies: 10

Type of contract and working hours: Effective – CLT – Full Time

requirements

Minimum Education: Elementary School (1st grade)

valued

Desired experience: Between 1 and 3 years

benefits

Basic basket

Meal on site

Transportation vouchers

To apply click HERE.

Vigilant – 10 vacancies

Exercise surveillance in entities, prowling their premises and observing the entry and exit of people or goods, to prevent theft, acts of violence and other violations of order and security. Up-to-date training/retraining course required. Scale 12×36 19hrs to 7hrs Benefits: -. Transportation vouchers -. On-site cafeteria

Number of vacancies: 10

requirements

Minimum Education: Elementary School (1st grade)

valued

Desired experience: No experience

Security guard; Extra-curricular / Vocational course

To apply click HERE.