Without prestige, Marvel has only technical Emmy nominations

Marvel managed to do well at the 2022 Emmys with three of its productions receiving nominations, released last Tuesday (12).

the miniseries Archer hawkwhich debuted on Disney+ in November of last year, received nominations for Best Stunt Coordination for a Comedy Series or Variety Program and for Best Stunt Performance.

Lokiwhich received such a positive reception that it was renewed for a second season, was nominated for six different categories: Best Production Design for a Period Series or Fantasy Show, Best Cinematography for a One-Camera Series, Best Costumes/Sci-Fi Costumes , Best Musical Composition for a Series, Best Original Opening Theme Music and Best Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series.

moon knight was nominated for eight awards: Best Sound Editing for a Series, Movie or Anthology or Miniseries Special, Best Science Fiction Costumes/Costume, Best Narration Performance (F. Murray Abraham as Khonshu), Best Sound Mixing for a Series, Movie or Anthology Special or Miniseries, Best Stunt Coordination for a Series, Movie or Anthology Special or Miniseries and Best Stunt Performance.

The attractions had extremely positive reviews when they were launched. Loki and Archer hawk both have an average of 92% in official reviews on Rotten Tomatoes, while moon knight comes right behind with 86%.

Success of the series paid off

So much Loki how much Archer hawk were so well received by critics that they ended up generating more stories.

The story of the god of cheating created to have only one season, gained a new wave of episodes, announced in the post-credits scene of the final episode.

Already Archer hawkwhich was made to close Clint Barton’s story in the MCU, has the spinoff series echo being produced, plus the chance to bring Hailee Steinfeld and her character Kate Bishop to other films.

