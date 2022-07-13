Word, Excel and other Microsoft apps will no longer support Windows 7 – Tecnoblog

At best deals,

Microsoft has confirmed that it will completely end support for applications linked to Microsoft 365 for Windows 7. The announcement was made on Monday (11) and it is already true that the service is not supported on this operating system. However, apps receive security updates through the “Modern Lifecycle Policy”. In other words, as of January 2023, this will also be finalized.

Microsoft 365 (Image: Disclosure/Microsoft)

In the post on its community, Microsoft stated that it will end the three years of Extended Security Updates (aka ESU) for both Windows 7 how much for Windows Server 2008 R2.

In this way, users will no longer be able to guarantee ongoing support according to maintenance and system requirements. In other words, it will not be possible to install or update apps like Word, PowerPoint, Teams, among others from 365. In addition, even that guarantee in terms of protection will not occur anymore.

The company suggests that people upgrade to a supported Windows by December 2022, as this is the only way to keep all Microsoft 365 content and security up to date.

Windows 8.1 will also lose support

But does not stop there. The Redmond company announced in the same post that the Windows 8.1 it is also part of the operating systems that are going to be sidelined. As of January 10th of next year, no security updates or 365 installations.

The end of the 8.1 cycle will come almost six years after the end of support for Windows 8, which occurred in 2016. Because of this, the Extended Security Update will also no longer be part of the package.

With the shutdown, computers running 8.1 will be more vulnerable, as no new security patches or software will be offered. Thus, only the most purists will end up keeping their machines without upgrading to another type of OS.

In any case, it is true that Windows 8.1 is not unanimous among users of the platform. It has never achieved popularity since its release in 2013, being replaced by Windows 10 in 2015.

