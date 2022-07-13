Xbox Cloud Gaming has worse graphics on Linux, but you can fix it – Tecnoblog

At best deals,

O Xbox Cloud Gaming suffers from some problems on Linux that don’t exist on other platforms. One of the limitations is the poor graphics quality in all games, regardless of users’ internet speed. This glitch has a reason, but it can be quickly worked around with a simple modification.

Xbox Cloud Gaming (Image: Disclosure/Microsoft)

on the subreddit Linux_Gaming, OS users started complaining that Xbox Cloud Gaming games ran with bad graphics. Theoretically, this shouldn’t happen, since the platform only transmits the images of the games. All processing is performed on Microsoft’s own machines, on the company’s servers.

This limitation has a reason: Xbox Cloud Gaming does not support Linux, until the moment. Second Jordan Cohen, one of the xCloud project leaders, the operating system cannot perform the service as well as possible. So when opened, the platform leaves the resolution and bitrate at a minimum value that works on any device.

Game running on Xbox Cloud Gaming on Linux (left) and Windows (right) (Image: Reproduction/The Verge)

In a post on the subreddit Linux_Gamingthe Microsoft employee explained the following:

“Technically, Xbox Cloud Gaming does not support Linux (today), so it reverts [a imagem] to a standard resolution and bitrate that we know will be more secure and perform better for a much wider range of devices, especially older, less powerful devices. For this, performing browser sniffing was simpler than resource sniffing, although it is not technically ideal. That said, the team is working to improve support and access across a wider range of devices and operating systems, and we absolutely want everyone, regardless of operating system, to have the best experience possible. We are also considering changing the defaults to [o serviço] be smarter, but we don’t have anything specific to announce yet. If, and when, we release these improvements, it will be my pleasure to respond to this message again.” Thanks! Jordan Cohen, xCloud project lead.

How to improve the graphics of Xbox Cloud Gaming

Although there is still no official solution from Microsoft, it is possible to improve the quality of Xbox Cloud Gaming games on Linux quite easily. It is only necessary “cheat” the platform for her to think it’s running on Windows.

On Reddit, the user Spiritual-Ad2806 taught how to do this process. In short, just use the Edge browser with any extension able to change user agent from the program. The user agent is nothing more than a line of code responsible for telling websites which browsers and operating systems are in use.

An example is the User-Agent Switcher and Manager extension. After installing, just configure it so that Edge tells the Xbox Cloud Gaming website that the browser is running on Windows instead of Linux.

This process is not mandatory, but the improvement in the image is significantespecially in text-heavy games.

With information: The Verge.